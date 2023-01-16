ND vs CS Dream10 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 10, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the Ford Trophy 2022-23, Match 21

Northern Districts (ND) will take on the Central Stags (CS) in the 21st match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ND vs CS Dream10 prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

The Central Stags got off to a shaky start, losing their first game to Canterbury, but have since won four of their seven games and are ranked second in the points table. Tim Seifert, Katene Clarke, and Jeet Raval have been regular contributors, and the team will expect them to deliver upfront once more.

Meanwhile, Northern Districts have had a good run so far, winning three of their six games and drawing two. They are coming off a win and will be eager to continue their good form against a strong Central Stags side.

ND vs CS, Ford Trophy 2022-23

The 21st match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 between the Northern Districts and the Central Stags will be played on January 17 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND vs CS, Match 21, Ford Trophy 2022-23

Date & Time: January 17, 2022, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

ND vs CS, Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Anything above 270 could be a par score.

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 248

Average second innings score: 214

ND vs CS Form Guide (Ford Trophy 2022-23)

Northern Districts: W-D-W-L-W

Central Stags: L-W-L-W-W

ND vs CS Probable Playing XI Today

Norther Districts Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Northern Districts playing XI

Jack Boyle, Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver (c&wk), Brett Johnson, Josh Clarkson, William Clark, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Liam Dudding, and Ray Toole.

Central Stags Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CS Playing XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Drysdale, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, and Scott Johnston.

ND vs CS Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dane Cleaver (285 runs in 7 matches; Average: 47.50)

Cleaver is expected to play a key role in this game. He played a valuable 60-run innings in the last game and is expected to deliver once again in a must-win match.

Top Batter Pick

Jeet Raval (157 runs in five matches, Average: 57.67)

Raval is the ninth-leading run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 157 runs at an outstanding average of 57.67 in five games and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Brett Hampton (112 runs & six wickets in four matches, Average: 20.50)

Hampton is an excellent all-rounder and has been outstanding with the ball so far, taking six wickets in four games. Given his experience and ability, he could be a key addition to your ND vs CS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Brett Randell (11 wickets in six matches; Average: 15.82)

Randell is the fifth-leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament with 11 wickets at an average of 15.82 in six games. He's a must-have for your fantasy team.

ND vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Katene Clarke

Clarke has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 175 runs at an impressive average of 35.00 in five games.

Scott Kuggeleijn

Kuggeleijn has been in excellent form with the ball and has been a regular wicket-taking option for his side. He has picked up nine wickets at an average of 27.22 in five games.

Top 5 Picks for ND vs CS Dream 11 Team

Henry Cooper

Brett Hampton

Scott Kuggeleijn

Jayden Lennox

Liam Dudding

ND vs CS Match Expert Tips, 21st Match

Brad Schmulian was excellent with his batting performances in his previous outing, scoring 87 runs at a strike rate of 82.08. He could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

ND vs CS Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

Northern Districts vs Central Stags Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver

Batters: Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke

All-rounders: Brett Hampton, Brad Schmulian, J Clarkson

Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, J Lennox, Brett Randell

ND vs CS Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Northern Districts vs Central Stags Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke

All-rounders: Brett Hampton, Brad Schmulian, J Clarkson, K Clarke

Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, R Toole, Brett Randell

