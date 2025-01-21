ND vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 21

The 21st match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see Northern Districts (ND) squaring off against Central Stags (CS) at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, January 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ND vs CS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Central Stags have won five of their last seven matches of the tournament. They won their last match against Canterbury Kings by 15 runs. Northern Districts, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches.

These two teams have played 35 head-to-head matches. Central Stags won a total of 16 head-to-head matches while Northern Districts have been victorious in 19 matches.

ND vs CS Match Details

The 21st match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 21 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 10:25 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND vs CS, 21st Match

Date and Time: January 21, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between Northern Districts and Canterbury Kings, where a total of 307 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

ND vs CS Form Guide

ND - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

CS - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

ND vs CS Probable Playing XI

ND Playing XI

No injury updates

Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Robert O’Donnell, Jeet Raval ©, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Jack Boyle, Curtis Heaphy (wk), Tom Bruce ©, William Clark, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Toby Findlay, Dane Cleaver

ND vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Curtis Heaphy

Curtis Heaphy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 167 runs in the last seven matches. Dane Cleaver is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Tom Bruce

Katene Clarke and Tom Bruce are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Tom Bruce is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 287 runs in the last seven matches. Jack Boyle is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Mitchell Santner

Kristian Clarke and Mitchell Santner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Mitchell Santner will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He scored 28 runs and took one wicket in the last match. Angus Schaw is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Blair Tickner

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Neil Wagner and Blair Tickner. Both the pacers can scalp a lot of wickets at this venue. Blair Tickner has an exceptional venue record and can pick up a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 13 wickets in the last seven matches. Jayden Lennox is another good bowler for today's match.

ND vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Katene Clarke

Katene Clarke is the most crucial pick from Northern Districts as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 248 runs in the last five matches.

Tom Bruce

Tom Bruce is one of the most crucial picks from the Central Stags squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in great form in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 284 runs in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for ND vs CS, 21st Match

Blair Tickner

Katene Clarke

Tom Bruce

Mitchell Santner

Jack Boyle

Northern Districts vs Central Stags Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Northern Districts vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Cleaver

Batters: T Bruce, J Boyle, K Clarke, R O'Donnell

All-rounders: K Clarke, M Santher, A Schaw

Bowlers: B Tickner, N Wagner, J Lennox

Northern Districts vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Cleaver

Batters: T Bruce, J Boyle, K Clarke, J Carter

All-rounders: K Clarke, M Santher

Bowlers: B Tickner, N Wagner, J Lennox, F Walker

