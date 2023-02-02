Northern Districts vs Central Stags - Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash 2022-23

Northern Districts will take on Central Stags in match number 27 of the Super Smash 2022-23 at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Friday, February 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ND vs CS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
This is the last league match for both teams. Northern Districts have three wins, three losses and three no-results. They are third on the points table with 18 points. On the other hand, Central Stags had an excellent start. They lost their first game before winning four out of their next five (one no-result). However, they have lost their last three games.
This match also has a lot riding on it. Both teams need to win this game in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockouts.
ND vs CS, Match Details
The 27th match of the Super Smash 2022-23 between Northern Districts and Central Stags will be played on February 3rd 2023 at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 11:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: ND vs CS
Date & Time: February 3rd 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
Pitch Report
Two T20 matches have been washed out at the Seddon Park in Hamilton earlier this season. In the 2021-22 season, the average score batting first was 176. Moreover, spinners have performed decently at this venue.
ND vs CS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Northern Districts: NR, NR, W, L, NR
Central Stags: L, L, L, W, NR
ND vs CS Probable Playing 11 today
Northern Districts Team News
No major injury concerns.
Northern Districts Probable Playing XI: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Joe Walker
Central Stags Team News
Ross Taylor and Doug Bracewell return to the side for this important fixture.
Central Stags Probable Playing XI: Ben Smith, Ma'ara Ave (wk), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Jayden Lennox, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Raymond Toole
Today’s ND vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Tim Seifert (6 innings, 152 runs, 7 catches, 4 stumpings)
Tim Seifert has been batting well in this tournament. The ND wicket-keeper batter has scored 152 runs while striking at 153.33. He also has seven catches and four stumpings to his name.
Top Batter Pick
Will Young (4 matches, 145 runs)
Will Young is in solid touch with the bat. He has aggregated 145 runs while averaging 36.25 and he has a strike-rate of 172.61 in this Super Smash 2022-23.
Top All-rounder Pick
Kristian Clarke (5 innings, 7 wickets)
Kristian Clarke has been amongst the wickets. He has picked up seven scalps from five outings and he has a bowling strike-rate of 14.5.
Top Bowler Pick
Jayden Lennox (8 matches, 15 wickets)
Jayden Lennox is in magnificent bowling form. The left-arm spinner has returned with 15 wickets in eight matches and has an economy rate of 7.66. He has a bowling average of 15.33 and he is picking up a wicket every two overs.
ND vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices
Tom Bruce (7 matches, 216 runs, 6 wickets)
Tom Bruce has had an all-round impact. He has amassed 216 runs at an average of 36 and a strike-rate of 151.04. With the ball, he has taken six wickets.
Brett Hampton (7 matches, 34 runs, 8 wickets)
Brett Hampton has bowled in five of the games so far and he has returned with eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.55. He can chip in nicely with the bat and has a strike-rate of 141.66 in this competition.
5 Must-picks with player stats for ND vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
ND vs CS match expert tips
Both teams have some quality all-rounders and top-order batters. They could be the key and hence, the likes of Tim Seifert Tom Bruce, Will Young and Brett Hampton will be the ones to watch out for.
ND vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert
Batters: Tom Bruce, Will Young, Katene Clarke
All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Brett Hampton, Josh Clarkson,Kristian Clarke
Bowlers: Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Scott Kuggeleijn
ND vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert
Batters: Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Joe Carter
All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke
Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Ray Toole, Jayden Lennox