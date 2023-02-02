Northern Districts vs Central Stags - Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash 2022-23

Northern Districts will take on Central Stags in match number 27 of the Super Smash 2022-23 at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Friday, February 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ND vs CS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the last league match for both teams. Northern Districts have three wins, three losses and three no-results. They are third on the points table with 18 points. On the other hand, Central Stags had an excellent start. They lost their first game before winning four out of their next five (one no-result). However, they have lost their last three games.

This match also has a lot riding on it. Both teams need to win this game in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

ND vs CS, Match Details

The 27th match of the Super Smash 2022-23 between Northern Districts and Central Stags will be played on February 3rd 2023 at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 11:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ND vs CS

Date & Time: February 3rd 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

Two T20 matches have been washed out at the Seddon Park in Hamilton earlier this season. In the 2021-22 season, the average score batting first was 176. Moreover, spinners have performed decently at this venue.

ND vs CS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Northern Districts: NR, NR, W, L, NR

Central Stags: L, L, L, W, NR

ND vs CS Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Districts Team News

No major injury concerns.

Northern Districts Probable Playing XI: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Joe Walker

Central Stags Team News

Ross Taylor and Doug Bracewell return to the side for this important fixture.

Central Stags Probable Playing XI: Ben Smith, Ma'ara Ave (wk), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Jayden Lennox, Brett Randell, Ajaz Patel, Raymond Toole

Today’s ND vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tim Seifert (6 innings, 152 runs, 7 catches, 4 stumpings)

Tim Seifert has been batting well in this tournament. The ND wicket-keeper batter has scored 152 runs while striking at 153.33. He also has seven catches and four stumpings to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Will Young (4 matches, 145 runs)

Will Young is in solid touch with the bat. He has aggregated 145 runs while averaging 36.25 and he has a strike-rate of 172.61 in this Super Smash 2022-23.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kristian Clarke (5 innings, 7 wickets)

Kristian Clarke has been amongst the wickets. He has picked up seven scalps from five outings and he has a bowling strike-rate of 14.5.

Top Bowler Pick

Jayden Lennox (8 matches, 15 wickets)

Jayden Lennox is in magnificent bowling form. The left-arm spinner has returned with 15 wickets in eight matches and has an economy rate of 7.66. He has a bowling average of 15.33 and he is picking up a wicket every two overs.

ND vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Bruce (7 matches, 216 runs, 6 wickets)

Tom Bruce has had an all-round impact. He has amassed 216 runs at an average of 36 and a strike-rate of 151.04. With the ball, he has taken six wickets.

Brett Hampton (7 matches, 34 runs, 8 wickets)

Brett Hampton has bowled in five of the games so far and he has returned with eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.55. He can chip in nicely with the bat and has a strike-rate of 141.66 in this competition.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ND vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tom Bruce 216 runs & 6 wickets in 7 matches Brett Hampton 34 runs & 8 wickets in 7 matches Jayden Lennox 15 wickets in 5 matches Will Young 145 runs in 4 matches Tim Seifert 152 runs in 6 innings

ND vs CS match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and top-order batters. They could be the key and hence, the likes of Tim Seifert Tom Bruce, Will Young and Brett Hampton will be the ones to watch out for.

ND vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Northern Districts vs Central Stags - Super Smash 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Tom Bruce, Will Young, Katene Clarke

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Brett Hampton, Josh Clarkson,Kristian Clarke

Bowlers: Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Scott Kuggeleijn

ND vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Northern Districts vs Central Stags - Super Smash 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Will Young, Joe Carter

All-rounders: Doug Bracewell, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke

Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Ray Toole, Jayden Lennox

