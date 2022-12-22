ND vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 1

The Northern Districts (ND) will lock horns with Canterbury (CTB) in the first match of the Super Smash 2022 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the ND vs CTB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

The two teams faced off in the final of the last edition. The Northern Districts defeated Canterbury in that match by 56 runs to become the champions. The opening clash of the 2022 season will be a shot at redemption for the Canterbury team.

ND vs CTB Match Details

ND vs CTB, Super Smash 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: December 23, 2022, 11.10 am IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Mauganui

ND vs CTB Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bay Oval offers a bit of assistance to swing bowlers in the initial stages. But batters who are ready to grind out the first few deliveries of their innings will enjoy batting here. The wicket tends to slow down a bit in the second half, bringing the spinners, who are accurate with their line and length, into the game.

The pitch is better suited to those setting a target and hence the skipper winning the toss might opt to bat first.

Last 5 Matches on this pitch

Matches won by the team batting first: 3

Matches won by the team batting second: 2

Average first innings score: 145

Average second innings score: 126

ND vs CTB Probable Playing XI Today

ND Team/Injury News

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee are away on international duty and will be unavailable. Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme are playing franchise cricket and hence will not be seen in action.

Northern Districts playing XI

Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Joe Walker, Tim Pringle, Mitchell Santner, Kristian Clarke, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Zak Gibson.

CTB Team/Injury News

Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, and Tom Latham won't be available for selection as they are away on international duty.

Canterbury Playing XI

Cole McConchie (c), Chad Bowes, Matt Boyle, Leo Carter, Blake Coburn, Cam Fletcher (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Angus McKenzie, William O'Rourke, and Henry Shipley.

ND vs CTB Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Cam Fletcher

The Canterbury keeper has the ability to play the long handle towards the end of the innings. The fact that he can accelerate from the very beginning of his innings makes him an important pick for the match.

Top Batter Pick

Katene Clarke

The opener for the Northern Districts is an aggressive batter. Clarke is the man who gets his team off to flying starts. Having him in the team can give you some differential points from the competitors.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Santner

The left-arm spinner should be a go-to pick for this match. Santner can keep things tight with the ball in the mid-overs and also chip in with a couple of wickets. With the bat in hand, he has the uncanny knack of playing a decisive innings in crunch situations.

Top Bowler Pick

Scott Kuggeleijn

Scott Kuggeleijn has the experience of playing in multiple T20 leagues under his belt. If he finds his rhythm early, he will definitely pick up some wickets.

ND vs CTB Captain and Vice Captain Choices

Mitchell Santner

Santner will definitely be a crucial pick in this match. His international experience will be a big factor when he takes the field.

Henry Shipley

Shipley was the highest wicket-taker in the last edition. His batting abilities ensure you have two-way points and make him a great choice for captain or vice-captain.

Top 5 Picks for ND vs CTB Dream 11 Team

Cam Fletcher

Katene Clarke

Mitchell Santner

Scott Kuggeleijn

Henry Shipley

ND vs CTB Match Expert Tips

Tim Seifert has often displayed his aggressive brand of batting while playing in different franchise leagues across the globe. He might be a risky pick as his consistency is a bit of a concern, but the day he fires, he will win you grand rewards.

ND vs CTB Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Cam Fletcher

Batters: Chad Bowes, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Pringle

Bowler: Scott Kuggeleijn, Ed Nuttall, Zak Gibson

ND vs CTB Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Cam Fletcher

Batters: Chad Bowes, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Pringle

Bowler: Scott Kuggeleijn, Ed Nuttall, Angus McKenzie

