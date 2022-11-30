ND vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the Ford Trophy 2022 will see the Northern Districts (ND) squaring off against the Canterbury Kings (CTB) at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ND vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Canterbury Kings won their last match against Wellington by 102 runs and will be keen to set up a winning streak in the tournament. The Northern Districts, on the other hand, will be playing their first match since their last match against Auckland was abandoned due to rain.

The Northern Districts will give it their all to win the match, but the Canterbury Kings have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ND vs CTB Match Details

The fifth match of the Ford Trophy 2022 will be played on November 30 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND vs CTB, Match 5

Date and Time: November 20, 2022, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The surface at Seddon Park in Hamilton looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. Bowlers can expect some early movement on this green pitch.

ND vs CTB Form Guide

ND - N/R

CTB - W

ND vs CTB Probable Playing XI

ND Playing XI

No injury updates.

Jeet Raval, Bharat Popli, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter ©, Colin de Grandhomme, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Neil Wagner, Joe Walker, and Fred Walker.

CTB Playing XI

No injury updates.

Chad Bowes, Matt Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie ©, Leo Carter, Mitchell Hay (wk), Henry Shipley, Sean Davey, Theo van Woerkom, Ed Nuttall, and William O’Rourke.

ND vs CTB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Hay

M Hay is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. P Bocock is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C Bowes

J Raval and C Bowes are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Carter has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Shipley

C de Grandhomme and H Shipley are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. C McConchie is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Wagner

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ed Nuttall and N Wagner. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Kuggeleijn is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ND vs CTB match captain and vice-captain choices

H Shipley

H Shipley is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He smashed 25 runs and scalped six wickets in the last match.

C de Grandhomme

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make C de Grandhomme the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for ND vs CTB, Match 5

N Wagner

H Shipley

C de Grandhomme

C Bowes

J Raval

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Hay

Batters: C Bowes, L Carter, H Nicholls, J Raval

All-rounders: H Shipley, C McConchie, C de Grandhomme

Bowlers: N Wagner, S Kuggeleijn, Ed Nuttall

Northern Districts vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Hay

Batters: C Bowes, B Popli, J Raval

All-rounders: H Shipley, C McConchie, C de Grandhomme, S Davey

Bowlers: N Wagner, S Kuggeleijn, Ed Nuttall

