ND vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Northern Districts will take on the Otago Volts in the 26th Match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The match will be played at the Cobham Oval in Whangarei.

The Northern Districts see themselves standing in third spot in the points table with just two wins and four losses in nine games. In their previous game, they defeated the Otago Volts comprehensively by six wickets.

Meanwhile, the Otago Volts are currently placed in fifth spot in the points table with two wins and four losses in seven games. They were bundled out for 139 runs in their previous game against the Northern Districts to suffer a six-wicket defeat.

ND vs OV Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval(c), Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Peter Bocock, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Chris Swanson

Otago Volts

Nick Kelly(c), Dale Phillips, Neil Broom, Mitch Renwick, Anaru Kitchen, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rippon, Max Chu(w), Jacob Duffy, Travis Muller, Ben Lockrose

Match Details

Match: Northern Districts vs Otago Volts, Match 26

Date and Time: February 20, Sunday, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cobham Oval is paradise for the pacers. There will be enough lateral movement on offer to trouble the batters. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.

Today’s ND vs OV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Max Chu: Max has played some valuable knocks down the order. He has scored 109 runs in five games at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 85.

Batter

Jeet Raval: Raval has led his side from the front. He has managed to score 208 runs in five games at an average of 41.60 in two half-centuries.

Neil Broom: Broom is a dependable top-order batter for the Volts. In five games, he has scored 178 runs in two fifties at an average of 35.60.

All-rounders

Michael Rippon: Rippon has made vital contributions in both aspects of the game. In five games, he has scored 126 runs at an average of 42 while taking eight wickets at an economy of 4.78.

Anaru Kitchen: Anaru has been decent with the ball along with handy runs with the bat. He has managed to take nine wickets in six games at an economy of just 4.65.

Bowlers

Jacob Duffy: Duffy has picked up at least one wicket in each game except for the last one. Overall, he has nine wickets under his belt at an economy of 6.

Matthew Bacon: Bacon has been impressive with the ball so far in the tournament. He has grabbed 12 wickets in just five outings at an economy of 6.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in ND vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon: 424 points

Anaru Kitchen: 418 points

Jacob Duffy: 391 points

Matthew Bacon: 368 points

Mitchell Santner: 298 points

Important stats for ND vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon: Five matches 126 runs Eight wickets

Anaru Kitchen: Six matches 96 runs Nine Wickets

Jacob Duffy: Six matches 57 runs Nine wickets

Matthew Bacon: Five matches 12 wickets

Mitchell Santner: Four matches 79 runs Five wickets

ND vs OV Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Max Chu, Jeet Raval, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Joe Walker

Captain: Michael Rippon Vice-Captain: Matthew Bacon

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Max Chu, Jeet Raval, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Tim Seifert, Dale Phillips, Anurag Verma, Matt Fisher

Captain: Anaru Kitchen Vice-Captain: Jeet Raval.

