ND vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy, Match 24

Northern Districts will be up against Otago Volts in the 24th match of the Ford Trophy at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand, on Wednesday, January 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ND vs OV Fantasy prediction.

Northern Districts have won three out of their seven matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last encounter against Central Stags by six wickets.

Otago Volts, on the other hand, have also won three out of their seven matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last match against Canterbury by three wickets.

ND vs OV Match Details

The 24th match of The Ford Trophy will be played on January 25 at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. The match is set to take place at 3:30 am IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND vs OV, The Ford Trophy, Match 24

Date and Time: 25 January, 2023, 3:30 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.

ND vs OV Pitch Report

The track at the Seddon Park Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 250 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 250

Average second-innings score: 270

ND vs OV Form Guide (Last match)

Northern Districts: L

Otago Volts: W

ND vs OV probable playing 11s for today’s match

ND Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ND Probable Playing 11

Tim Seifert, Peter David Bocock, Kane Williamson, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Peter Drysdale, Katene Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Neil Wagner, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson.

OV Injury/Team News

No major injury updates,

OV Probable Playing 11

Max Chu, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Josh Finnie, Jacob Cumming, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft, Andrew Hazeldine, Jarrod McKay, Jake Gibson.

ND vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tim Seifert (6 matches, 184 runs, Strike Rate: 102.79)

Tim is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 184 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 102.79.

Top Batter pick

Hamish Rutherford (7 matches, 181 runs, Strike Rate: 83.03)

Hamish has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Otago Volts in this tournament. He has scored 181 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 83.03.

Top All-rounder pick

Michael Rippon (6 matches, 102 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 63.35 and Economy Rate: 5.30)

Michael is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball in crucial stages. He has scored 102 runs in six matches, while also picking up 10 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Neil Wagner (5 matches, 9 wickets and 45 runs, Economy Rate: 4.51 and Strike Rate: 97.83)

Wagner has been decently successful with his efforts with the ball. He has picked up nine wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.51, while also scoring 45 runs.

ND vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Rippon

Michael is a dependable bet for the captaincy. He has scored 102 runs while picking up 10 wickets in six matches.

Brett Hampton

Brett is an excellent contender for captaincy choice for this match. He has scored 114 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 94.21 while also picking up 10 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ND vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Michael Rippon: 10 wickets and 102 runs in 6 matches

Kristian Clarke: 11 wickets and 45 runs in 5 matches

Neil Wagner: 9 wickets and 45 runs in 5 matches

Tim Seifert: 184 runs in 6 matches

Brett Hampton: 114 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches

ND vs OV match expert tips

Michael Rippon could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

Michael Rippon could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

ND vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head-to-Head League

ND vs OV Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy

ND vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head- to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert.

Batters: Hamish Rutherford, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Josh Finnie.

All-rounders: Brett Hampton, Michael Rippon, Kristian Clarke, Dean Foxcroft.

Bowlers: Michael Rae, Neil Wagner.

ND vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

ND vs OV Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy

ND vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Max Chu.

Batters: Hamish Rutherford, Jeet Raval, Llew Johnson, Joe Carter.

All-rounders: Brett Hampton, Michael Rippon, Kristian Clarke.

Bowlers: Neil Wagner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Bacon.

