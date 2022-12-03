ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the Ford Trophy, Match 9

The Northern Districts (ND) will take on the Wellington Firebirds (WF) in the ninth match of the Ford Trophy at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, December 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ND vs WF Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Northern Districts have won their only completed match in the tournament, a massive eight-wicket victory over Canterbury. Their other game was washed out. They are currently atop the table with seven points. The Wellington Firebirds have won and lost one game each and are fourth in the table.

ND vs WF Match Details, Match 9

The ninth match of the Ford Trophy will be played on December 4 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The match is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND vs WF, The Ford Trophy, Match 9

Date and Time: 4th December 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Live Streaming and Broadcast: New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel

ND vs WF Pitch Report

The track at Seddon Park has allowed bowlers to dominate proceedings. In the only Ford Trophy match that has been held here so far, it proved to be a feasting ground for the pacers.

Last 5 matches (Ford Trophy)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 176

Average second-innings score: NA

ND vs WF Form Guide (Ford Trophy)

Northern Districts: W

Wellington Firebirds: W-L

ND vs WF probable playing 11s for today’s match

Northern Districts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Northern Districts Probable Playing 11

Jeet Raval, Bharat Popli, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Peter Bocock (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Neil Wagner, Joe Walker, and Fred Walker.

Wellington Firebirds injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Wellington Firebirds Probable Playing 11

Rachin Ravindra, Luke Georgeson, Troy Johnson (c), Nick Kelly, Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden.

ND vs WF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tom Blundell (2 matches, 61 runs, Strike Rate: 145.23)

Tom Blundell will be the best wicketkeeper choice for your ND vs WF Dream11 Fantasy team. He has slammed 61 runs in two games at a strike rate of over 145 and has looked in commanding touch with the bat.

Top Batter pick

Nick Kelly (2 matches, 95 runs, Strike Rate: 67.37)

Nick Kelly is the second-highest run-scorer in the Ford Trophy with 97 runs at a strike rate of 67.37.

Top All-rounder pick

Logan van Beek (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.00)

Logan van Beek is a proven all-rounder who has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler pick

Michael Snedden (2 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.73)

Michael Snedden is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with six wickets at an average of 14.66.

ND vs WF match captain and vice-captain choices

Ollie Newton

Ollie Newton could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your ND vs WF Dream11 fantasy team. He is the highest wicket-taker in the Ford Trophy with eight wickets in just two matches at an average of 9.25 and an economy rate of 4.35. Newton has also hammered 68 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 123.63.

Nick Kelly

Nick Kelly has looked in good touch with the bat. He boasts an average of 47.50 could come good yet again on Sunday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ND vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Ollie Newton 68 runs and 8 wickets 331 points Michael Snedden 6 wickets 169 points Nick Kelly 95 runs 132 points Tom Blundell 61 runs 135 points

ND vs WF match expert tips

Ollie Newton has been in outrageous form with both the bat and ball in the Ford Trophy. He could prove to be the X-factor player for your ND vs WF Dream11 fantasy team.

ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Tom Blundell

Batters: Nick Kelly (vc), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval

All-rounders: Kristian Clarke, Logan Van Beek, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Ollie Newton (c), Michael Snedden, Neil Wagner

ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Tom Blundell (c)

Batters: Nick Kelly, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Bharat Popli

All-rounders: Kristian Clarke, Logan Van Beek

Bowlers: Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden (vc), Neil Wagner

