Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds - Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash 2022-23

Northern Districts (ND) will take on Wellington Firebirds (WF) in match number 24 of the Super Smash 2022-23 at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Saturday, January 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ND vs WF Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have had inconsistent runs in this tournament so far. Northern Districts have three wins, three losses and one no-result and are placed fifth on the points table.

Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, have played eight encounters and have returned with a win-loss record of 3-4 apart from one no-result.

ND vs WF, Match Details

The 24th match of the Super Smash 2022-23 between Northern Districts and Wellington Firebirds will be played on January 28, 2023, at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 6.10 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ND vs WF

Date & Time: January 28, 2023, 6.10 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Seddon Park in Hamilton is usually a good one and there have been some big scores posted at this venue in the last few seasons of the Super Smash. Moreover, fast bowlers might get some assistance, especially with the new ball.

ND vs WF Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Northern Districts: L, L, L, NR, L

Wellington Firebirds: W, L, NR, W, L

ND vs WF Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Districts Team News

No major injury concerns.

Northern Districts Probable Playing XI: Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, and Joe Walker.

Wellington Firebirds Team News

No major injury concerns.

Wellington Firebirds Probable Playing XI: Devan Vishvaka, Nick Kelly, Callum McLachlan (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Jakob Bhula, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Peter Younghusband (c), and Michael Snedden.

Today’s ND vs WF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tim Seifert (6 innings, 152 runs, 7 catches, 4 stumpings)

Tim Seifert has been batting really well. The ND wicketkeeper batter has aggregated 152 runs while striking at 153.53. Plus, he has seven catches and four stumpings to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Joe Carter (5 matches, 137 runs)

Joe Carter is batting quite well and he has got substantial scores. The 30-year-old batter has scored 137 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 123.42. He has registered a half-century as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Brett Hampton (7 matches, 34 runs, 8 wickets)

Brett Hampton can be effective with both bat and ball. The ND all-rounder has picked up eight scalps in five outings with the ball and has an economy of 7.55. He can strike it big with the bat as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Peter Younghusband (7 matches, 7 wickets)

Peter Younghusband has been consistent with the ball throughout this season. The WF skipper has taken seven wickets in as many games and has an economy rate of 6.00.

ND vs WF match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra (7 matches, 138 runs, 7 wickets)

Rachin Ravindra has had a significant all-round impact. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 138 runs at a strike rate of 127.77 and has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.36.

Nathan Smith (7 matches, 85 runs, 9 wickets)

Nathan Smith is in top bowling form and is the leading wicket-taker for WF. He has returned with nine scalps and has an economy of 7.15. With the bat, he has made 86 runs while striking at 121.12.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ND vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rachin Ravindra 138 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches Nathan Smith 85 runs & 9 wickets in 7 matches Tim Seifert 152 runs in 6 innings Peter Younghusband 7 wickets in 7 matches Joe Carter 137 runs in 5 matches

ND vs WF match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Brett Hampton, Rachin Ravindra, and Nathan Smith could be the ones to watch out for.

ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds - Super Smash 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Nick Kelly

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Brett Hampton, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith

Bowlers: Neil Wagner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Younghusband

ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds - Super Smash 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Troy Johnson

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Brett Hampton, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kristian Clarke

Bowlers: Neil Wagner, Peter Younghusband

