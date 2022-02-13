ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 20

Northern Districts (ND) will take on Wellington Firebirds (WF) in the 20th match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Sunday, February 13, at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The last game between the Districts and Firebirds was abandoned due to rain. It was the Districts’ third washed-out game of the season. They are currently third in the points table, and are coming off a 47-run defeat against Auckland.

Meanwhile, the Wellington Firebirds are having a great campaign, having won four and lost just one of their seven games. They beat Canterbury Kings by three wickets in their previous match to climb to second spot in the standings.

ND vs WF Probable Playing XIs

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (WK), Joe Carter (C), Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson.

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell (C), James Neesham, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears.

Match Details

Match: Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds, Match 20.

Date and Time: Sunday, February 13, at 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park is usually a balanced one. There could be help for the pacers initially, while batters should enjoy the shorter boundaries. The team winning the toss would most likely opt to field first.

Today’s ND vs WF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen: Allen has impressed with his hard-hitting prowess. He has scored 185 runs in five games this season at an average of 37.

Batters

Joe Carter: Carter is the third-highest run-scorer so far in the tournament. In four games, he has scored 197 runs at an average of 65.67 and a strike rate of 100.

Troy Johnson: Johnson is second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 261 runs in five games at an average of 52.2.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell: Bracewell has delivered with both bat and ball. He has 100 runs and seven wickets in five games this tournament.

Mitchell Santner: Santner is one of the most experienced all-rounders in New Zealand. In his previous game, he smashed 74 runs, and also picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

Nathan Smith: Smith has unexpectedly made immense contributions with the bat. He has scored 176 runs in five games at an average of 176 and a strike rate of 117.33.

Ollie Newton: Newton has been consistent with the ball so far in the tournament. He has grabbed seven wickets in four games at an average of 25.57.

Five best players to pick in ND vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Logan van Beek: 338 points.

Michael Bracewell: 336 points.

Troy Johnson: 336 points.

Fin Allen: 327 points.

Nathan Smith: 315 points.

Key stats for ND vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Logan van Beek: 5 matches, 58 runs, 7 wickets.

Michael Bracewell: 5 matches, 100 runs, 7 wickets.

Troy Johnson: 5 matches, 261 runs.

Finn Allen: 5 matches, 185 runs.

Nathan Smith: 5 matches, 176 runs, 2 wickets.

ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction

ND vs WF Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fin Allen, Troy Johnson, Joe Carter, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Ollie Newton, Tim Seirfert, Jeet Raval, Logan van Beek, Zak Gibson.

Captain: Mitchell Santner, Vice-Captain: Troy Johnson.

ND vs WF Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fin Allen, Troy Johnson, Joe Carter, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Ollie Newton, Henry Cooper, Colin De Grandhomme, James Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-Captain: Joe Carter.

Edited by Bhargav