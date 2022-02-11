ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for NZ ODD, Match 18

Northern Knight (ND) will take on Wellington (WF) in the 18th match of the New Zealand Domestic One Day Trophy 2021-22 at the Seddon Park Stadium in Hamilton on Friday.

Wellington are in excellent form, sitting second in the points table after winning both their matches. They beat Auckland and Canterbury by five wickets and three wickets respectively. If Joe Carter goes up against them, stopping him won't be easy.

Meanwhile, Northern Knights have won only one of their last six games, with two of their games ending in no result. This match is a do-or-die for them.

ND vs WF Probable Playing XIs

ND XI

Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (w), Joe Carter (c), Henry Cooper, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson.

WF XI

Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell (w), Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears.

Match Details

Match: ND vs WF, NZ Domestic One Day Trophy 2021-22, Match 18.

Date and Time: 11 February 2022; 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park Stadium, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seddon Park Stadium is a balanced one. Pacers are expected to dominate proceedings, especially in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today's ND vs WF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen: Allen is an explosive batter who bats in the top of the order. He has scored 185 runs at an average of 37 in his last five games, so a big score is expected from him in this match.

Batters

Joe Carter: Carter has a lot of First-Class experience behind him. He has scored 197 runs, including one century in his last five NZ ODD games. Carter should be a good addition to your ND vs WF Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell: Bracewell could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball, and is Wellington's best all-rounder. He has scored 100 runs, and has also picked up seven wickets in just five games he has played in the tournament so far.

Bowlers

Ollie Newton: He has picked up seven wickets in his last four NZ ODD games. He could be a valuable pick in your ND vs WF Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in ND vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell Santner (ND) - 259 points.

Nathan Smith (WF) - 315 points.

Jeet Raval (ND) - 267 points.

Key stats for ND vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Colin de Grandhomme - 140 runs and two wickets in his last four NZ ODD games; batting average: 35.00.

Logan van Beek – 58 runs and seven wickets in his last five NZ ODD games; bowling average: 25.57.

Troy Johnson - 261 runs in his last five NZ ODD games; batting average: 52.20.

ND vs WF Dream11 Prediction

ND vs WF Fantasy Suggestion Team 1; NZ ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Troy Johnson, Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Logan van Beek, Ish Sodhi, Ollie Newton, Nathan Smith.

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: Colin de Grandhomme.

ND vs WF Fantasy Suggestion Team 2; NZ ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Troy Johnson, Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ollie Newton, Nathan Smith

Captain: James Neesham. Vice-captain: Devon Conway.

Edited by Bhargav