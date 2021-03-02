ND vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy Match – Mar 03, 2021

The Northern Districts will lock horns with the Wellington Firebirds in the preliminary final of the Ford Trophy at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

The two sides will be battling it out for a place in the final against Canterbury, who have already made it to the summit clash owing to their better position in the points table.

The Northern Districts finished the league stage in second position in the table, with six wins from their ten games. They defeated Central Districts in the last match by five wickets to enter the preliminary finals.

The Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, ended the league stage in third place, having won five of their ten games. They registered a massive 82-run victory over the Otago Volts in the last match to enter the preliminary finals.

With a ticket to the final hanging in the balance, fans will be hoping for an exciting clash between the two evenly matched sides.

Squads to choose from

Northern Districts

Tim Seifert (WK), Katene Clarke, Peter Bocock, Anton Devcich, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, BJ Watling (WK), Peter Bocock (WK), Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter (C), Colin de Grandhomme, James Baker, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson and Fred Walker.

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell (WK), Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Lauchie Johns (WK), Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson (C), Nick Greenwood, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, Iain McPeake, James Hartshorn, Brett Johnson and Adam Leonard.

Predicted Playing-11s

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (C), BJ Watling (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher.

Wellington Firebirds

Tom Blundell (WK), Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson (C), Fraser Colson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake, Ben Sears.

Match Details

Match: Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds, Preliminary Final

Date: March 3, 2021, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The track at Seddon Park is a batting paradise with shorter boundaries allowing the batsmen to score big.

The pacers are expected to procure some swing early on with the new ball, while spinners can also prove to be effective as the game progresses.

The chasing teams have been more successful on this ground, so the captain winning the toss will look to put the opposition in to bat first. The average first innings score at this venue is 255 runs.

ND vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Blundell, BJ Watling, Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Jeet Raval, Michael Bracewell, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Matthew Fisher.

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: BJ Watling.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Blundell, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Michael Bracewell, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Anurag Verma.

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: Peter Younghusband.