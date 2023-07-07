ND-W v TL-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd WODI match – July 7, 2023

Netherlands Women and Thailand Women will face off in the third ODI of Thailand Women's tour of the Netherlands 2023 on July 7 at 02:30 PM IST at VRA Ground, Amstelveen.

Netherlands Women defeated the visitors in the first ODI by 57 runs. Robine Rijke, who contributed an impressive 83 runs and took three wickets, was honored as the player of the match. The hosts set a target of 205 runs thanks to significant contributions from Rijke and captain Heather Siegers.

In response, Natthakan Chantham scored a respectable 63, supported by Nannapat Koncharoenkai's contribution of 25. However, the Dutch Women displayed their dominance with the ball, dismissing the visitors for 147. Unfortunately, the second ODI was abandoned due to adverse weather conditions before any action could take place.

Here are three players you can consider as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming ND-W v TL-W Dream11 match.

#3 Onnicha Kamchomphu (TL-W) - 7.5 credits

Onnicha Kamchomphu is an attacking bowler and regular wicket-taker. She has picked up a number of crucial wickets in her last 10 games. Kamchomphu has a fine record against the host as well, taking eight wickets in four ODI matches.

#2 Iris Zwilling (ND-W) - 8.5 credits

Iris Zwilling is another fantastic bowler and has been a consistent performer for the Netherlands Women in her last 10 games. Zwilling has a brilliant record against the Thailand Women in the last four ODIs, taking a whopping 14 wickets.

Given her recent form against today's opponents, Zwilling is a worthy pick as captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team.

#1 Natthakan Chantham (TL-W) - 9 credits

Pakistan v Thailand - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Natthakan Chantham has been in superb form recently in both ODIs as well as T20Is. She has been lethal against the Netherlands Women in ODI matches, emerging as the top run scorer. The 27-year-old has smashed four half-centuries and a century in the last five One Day games against the hosts.

With an excellent average of 51.12 in WODIs, Natthakan is undoubtedly our top pick for the captain or vice-captain of your ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 team.

Poll : 0 votes