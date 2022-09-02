ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take on FairBreak Women XI (FB-XI) in the third T20 of the three-match series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Friday, September 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 tips.

It's been a disappointing series for Netherlands Women as their batting has let them down. FairBreak Women XI racked up scores of 148 and 119 in the two games, with the Netherlands Women losing the contests by 25 and 19 runs, respectively.

ND-W vs FB-XI Match Details

The third T20 of the three-match series between Netherlands Women and FairBreak Women XI will be played on September 2 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND-W vs FB-XI, 2nd T20

Date & Time: 2nd September 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

ND-W vs FB-XI Pitch Report

The track at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen is likely to be a good one to bat on. But the seamers could find some help with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 134

Average 2nd-innings score: 107

ND-W vs FB-XI Probable Playing 11 today

Netherlands Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing XI:

Babette de Leede, Robyn van Oosterom, Iris Zwilling, Robine Rijke, Gwen Bloemen, Annemijn Thomson, Jolien van Vliet, Silver Siegers, Hannah Landheer, Eva Lynch, Isabel van der Woning.

FairBreak Women XI injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

FairBreak Women XI Probable Playing XI:

Zainab Khan, Mariko Hill, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Sonali Patel, Roberta Avery, Bhavika Gajipra, Ariana Dowse (c), Poppy McGeown, Jo Foster, Gunjan Shukla, Saba Nasim.

Today’s ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Babette de Leede (2 matches, 78 runs)

Babette de Leede has looked in good touch with the bat in the series, scoring 78 runs, including a well-made 70 in the first game.

Top Batter Pick

Robine Rijke (2 matches, 51 runs)

Robine Rijke has mustered 51 runs in two matches in the series and will be keen to add to her tally today.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mariko Hill (2 matches, 32 runs, 4 wickets)

Mariko Hill has claimed four wickets in addition to scoring 32 runs in the series.

Top Bowler Pick

Gunjan Shukla (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Gunjan Shukla has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 and an average of 9.33.

ND-W vs FB-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson (2 matches, 113 runs)

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson has been in top form with the bat. She has struck two half-centuries in the series, having accumulated 113 runs at a strike rate of 117.71.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kerry-Anne Tomlinson 113 runs in 2 matches Mariko Hill 32 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Gunjan Shukla 3 wickets in 2 matches Babette de Leede 78 runs in 2 matches Silver Siegers 3 wickets in 2 matches

ND-W vs FB-XI match expert tips

Players who can contribute in multiple facets of the game will be important picks and also the top captaincy options in the third ND-W vs FB-XI T20.

ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede, Ariana Dowse

Batters: Robine Rijke, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson (c), Roberta Avery

All-rounders: Mariko Hill (vc), Iris Zwilling

Bowlers: Silver Siegers, Eva Lynch, Gunjan Shukla, Bhavika Gajipra

ND-W vs FB-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede, Ariana Dowse

Batters: Robine Rijke, Annemijn Thomson, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

All-rounders: Mariko Hill, Jo Foster

Bowlers: Silver Siegers (vc), Eva Lynch, Gunjan Shukla (c), Sonali Patel

