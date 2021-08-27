ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier, Match 6

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take on Germany Women (GR-W) in the sixth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier at La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena on Friday.

Netherlands Women have won one out of their two ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier matches and are currently placed second in the points table. They beat France Women by nine wickets in their last match. Germany Women, on the other hand, managed to score only 32 runs while chasing a mammoth total of 196 runs against Ireland Women. They are currently placed at the bottom of the standings.

ND-W vs GR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ND-W XI

Heather Siegers (C), Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede (WK), Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Caroline de Lange, Isabel van der Woning, Juliët Post, Miranda Veringmeier, Eva Lynch, Silver Siegers.

GR-W XI

Anuradha Doddaballapur (C), Anna Healey, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (WK), Christina Gough, Janet Ronalds, Bianca Loch, Emma Bargna, Anne Bierwisch, Peris Wadenpohl, Sharanya Sadarangani, Stephanie Frohnmayer.

Match Details

ND-W vs GR-W, Match 6, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier

Date and Time: 27th August 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena.

Pitch Report

The wicket at La Manga Club Bottom Ground is a sporting one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers are also expected to find some movement early on with the new ball. One must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue is 109 runs.

Today’s ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Babette de Leede: Leede is a hard-hitting batter who opens the innings for her side. She can also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Robine Rijke: Rijke has scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 108.47 in two matches. She is a quality batter who can play a big knock in today's match. Rijke is also the leading run-scorer for her side in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier.

Anna Healey: Healey didn't perform as per the expectations in the last game. But she is a quality player who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Frederique Overdijk: Overdijk scalped seven wickets to become the first player to take seven wickets in a T20I. She is also the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier.

Christina Gough: Gough can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. She scored 14 runs in the last match against Ireland Women.

Bowlers

Caroline de Lange: Lange has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 3.40 in two matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Eva Lynch: Lynch is one of the most experienced players from her side. She has picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 3.33 in two matches. She can prove to be a great utility pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction team

Frederique Overdijk (ND-W) - 287 points

Caroline de Lange (ND-W) - 150 points

Robine Rijke (ND-W) - 93 points

Eva Lynch (ND-W) - 79 points

Silver Siegers (ND-W) - 59 points

Important Stats for ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 prediction team

Robine Rijke: 64 runs in 2 matches; SR - 108.47

Frederique Overdijk: 7 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 2.16

Heather Siegers: 31 runs in 2 matches; SR - 73.80

Caroline de Lange: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 3.40

Anuradha Doddaballapur: 202 runs and 16 wickets in 15 WT20I matches; SR - 83.12 and ER - 3.41

ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Babette de Leede, Anna Healey, Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Heather Siegers, Frederique Overdijk, Caroline de Lange, Emma Bargna, Eva Lynch.

Captain: Heather Siegers. Vice-captain: Frederique Overdijk.

ND-W vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Babette de Leede, Anna Healey, Robine Rijke, Juliët Post, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Christina Gough, Heather Siegers, Frederique Overdijk, Caroline de Lange, Bianca Loch, Eva Lynch.

Captain: Frederique Overdijk. Vice-captain: Anuradha Doddaballapur.

Edited by Samya Majumdar