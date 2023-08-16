ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECN Netherlands-Ireland T20IW match – August 16, 2023

The second T20 International Women's (T20IW) match of the ECN Netherlands-Ireland T20IW 2023 will take place at VRA Ground in Armstelveen on August 16. The match will get underway at 05:30 PM IST.

In the first match, the Netherlands Women experienced a lopsided defeat by 10 wickets. They batted first and managed to set a target of 93 runs with Robine Rijke top scoring with 38.

Ireland's bowlers, particularly Arlene Kelly who took a five-fer, stymied the Netherlands' batting effort. In reply, Gaby Lewis (49*) and Amy Hunter (43*) comfortably chased down the target in the 14th over

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 match:

#3 Robine Rijke (ND-W) - 8.5 credits

Robine Rijke played a significant role for the Netherlands Women in the last match, contributing 38 runs off 35 balls with four boundaries. Her track record against Ireland Women in T20Is is impressive, with a total of 123 runs at an average of 26.40 across seven matches.

This year, she has also showcased her bowling skills in T20Is, taking a total of eight wickets. Rijke’s versatility makes her a strong candidate for the captain/vice-captain position in your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team.

#2 Amy Hunter (IR-W) - 8.0 credits

Ireland v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Amy Hunter, a wicket-keeper batter for Ireland, has been in excellent form over the past five games. She has scored 185 runs at an impressive average of 46.25, including a half-century against Australia Women.

Hunter’s previous match saw her achieve a career-best T20I score of 49 not out alongside opening partner Gaby Lewis. Averaging 22.35 in T20Is and having adept wicket-keeping skills, Hunter is a wise pick as captain/vice-captain in your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team.

#1 Gaby Lewis (IR-W) - 9.0 credits

Ireland v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Gaby Lewis, however, is our top pick for the position of captain/vice-captain in your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 team. Lewis, a top-order batter for Ireland Women, is known for her ability to score quick runs. In the previous game, she scored an unbeaten 43 off 37 balls, featuring nine boundaries.

Lewis has accumulated 237 runs at an average of 39.50 in her eight matches against the Netherlands. This year, she has scored 178 runs in eight innings at an average of 29.66 and a strike rate of 105.32.

