ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECN Netherlands-Ireland T20IW match – August 17, 2023

On August 17, the VRA Ground in Armstelveen will host the third T20IW match between Netherlands Women (ND-W) and Ireland Women (IR-W) as part of the ECN Netherlands-Ireland T20IW 2023 series. The game is scheduled to begin at 05:30 PM IST.

Following a convincing victory in the first T20I, the Ireland Women continued to assert their dominance in the subsequent match. They secured their second win against the Netherlands Women by a significant margin of 66 runs.

Batting first, the Irish set the Dutch a target of 149 runs, losing six wickets in the process. Ireland's Laura Delany then played a standout role with the ball, taking three wickets for five runs.

On that note, here are three players you can select as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 match:

#3 Robine Rijke (ND-W) - 8.5 credits

Robine Rijke has been one of the top performers for the Netherlands Women in this series, scoring 43 runs at a decent strike rate. She was also impressive with the ball in the previous game, taking three for 37.

Overall, Rijke has played eight games against Ireland and has managed to score 137 runs as well as grab three wickets. Given her current form and record against Ireland, Rijke is a wise pick as captain/vice-captain of your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 team.

#2 Arlene Kelly (IR-W) - 7.0 credits

Arlene Kelly is an emerging talent who has been extremely impressive for Ireland in the ongoing series. She has taken eight wickets in just two games while conceding only 23 runs.

Kelly has been in fantastic form in 2023, taking 16 wickets in just nine games at an impressive economy of 5.96. In our opinion, picking Kelly as captain/vice-captain of your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 team is a safe choice.

#1 Laura Delany (IR-W) - 9.0 credits

Laura Delany, the skipper of Ireland Women, has made notable contributions with bat and ball this year. She has appeared in nine T20I games, scoring 126 runs and taking nine wickets.

Delany also has a fine record against the Netherlands Women, scoring 191 runs in 13 matches at an average of 31.83 and a best score of 61. She has also taken 10 wickets against the Dutch, with 3/5 in the last match being her best bowling effort.

Delany's remarkable stats of late make her our top pick as captain/vice-captain for your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 team.

