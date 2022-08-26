ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the third ODI at Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction.

Netherlands Women have been no match for Ireland Women despite playing at home. The hosts suffered embarrassing defeats in the first two matches and will be keen to avoid a series whitewash.

Netherlands Women were bowled out for a paltry 84 in the first ODI, with Arlene Kelly and Rachel Delany taking three wickets apiece. Ireland Women chased down the total inside 20 overs and won the match with five wickets in hand. In the very next game, they posted a mammoth 337/8, courtesy of centuries from Leah Paul and Rachel Delany. In reply, the Dutch were bundled out for just 127, losing the match by 210 runs.

ND-W vs IR-W Match Details, 3rd ODI

The third ODI will be played on August 26 at Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague. The match is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND-W vs IR-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 26th August, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ND-W vs IR-W Pitch Report

The track at Sportpark Westvliet generally favors the batters, as was evident in the second ODI where Ireland Women scored over 330 runs. On the bowling front, pacers might find the conditions more favorable than spinners. The side winning the toss should look to bat first and set up a big total.

Last 2 matches (This Series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 210.5

Average second innings score: 107

ND-W vs IR-W Form Guide (This Series)

Netherlands Women: L-L

Ireland Women: W-W

ND-W vs IR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing 11

Isabel van der Woning, Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Babette de Leede (c&wk), Frederique Overdijk, Jolien van Vliet, Annemijn van Beuge, Gwendolyn Bloemen.

Ireland Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Ireland Women Probable Playing 11

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany (c), Orla Prendergast, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray.

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Babette de Leede (2 matches, 9 runs)

Despite not being in the best form with the bat, Babette de Leede remains a decent wicketkeeper choice for your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Frederique Overdijk (2 matches, 39 runs and 2 wickets)

Frederique Overdijk scored an important 38-run knock in the first match and followed that up with two wickets in the next game.

Top All-rounder pick

Iris Zwilling (2 matches, 26 runs and 4 wickets)

Iris Zwilling has scored just 26 runs in two games, but has taken four wickets at an average of 19.75. She is the third-highest wicket-taker in the series.

Top Bowler pick

Cara Murray (2 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 8.86)

Cara Murray is top of the wicket-taking charts in the series with seven scalps to her name at an average of 8.86. She will head into the game on the back of a five-wicket haul in the second ODI against the Dutch.

ND-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Laura Delany

Laura Delany has been in impeccable form with both the bat and ball in the series. She is the second-highest run-scorer with 109 runs in two matches at an average of 54. Delany has also taken two wickets at an average of 12 and is a reliable captaincy choice for your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Leah Paul

Leah Paul has been instrumental for Ireland in the first two fixtures. She is the leading run-scorer in the series, having amassed 146 runs at an average of 73 and a strike rate of close to 90.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Cara Murray 7 wickets 239 points Laura Delany 109 runs and 2 wickets 199 points Rachel Delaney 5 wickets 175 points Leah Paul 146 runs 174 points Iris Zwilling 26 runs and 4 wickets 159 points

ND-W vs IR-W match expert tips

Although both Laura Delany and Leah Paul are great multiplier choices, Cara Murray has also accumulated plenty of fantasy points and could prove to be the X factor if selected as captain in your ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team due to her brilliant form with the ball.

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head to Head League

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd ODI, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede

Batters: Frederique Overdijk, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul (vc), Iris Zwilling, Arlene Kelly

Bowlers: Cara Murray, Rachel Delaney, Silver Siegers

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Grand League

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede

Batters: Frederique Overdijk, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Iris Zwilling

Bowlers: Cara Murray (c), Rachel Delaney (vc), Silver Siegers

