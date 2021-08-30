ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 9

Netherlands Women will take on Ireland Women in the ninth match of the Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier at the La Manga Club Top Ground in Cartagena on Monday.

This is the penultimate match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe and things look bad for both Netherlands Women and Ireland Women. They are placed third and second respectively with four points. Not only do they need to win this match, but they will also need to keep an eye out for the France Women match.

ND-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ND-W XI

Babette de Leede (wk), Heather Siegers (c), Robine Rijke, Juliet Post, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Annemijn Thomson, Carolina de Lange, Silver Siegers, Eva Lynch

IR-W XI

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Ava Canning

Match Details

ND-W vs IR-W, 9th Match, Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Date and Time: 30th August, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Top Ground, Cartagena

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be balanced and will offer good competition between bat and ball. However, don’t be surprised if bowlers have the upper hand in this game. A score of 100 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Babette De Leede could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for her side. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. De Leede scored 81 runs in three innings at an average of 40.5 against Ireland Women.

Batters

R Rijke has scored the most runs for Netherlands Women in this tournament so far. She has scored 68 runs in three matches at an average of 34.

R Stokell is capable of stretching her innings long and can rotate strike well. She has amassed 72 runs in three matches at an average of 36.

All-rounders

E Richardson is a fantastic all-rounder who can be considered a captaincy pick for the ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scalped six wickets and has scored 23 runs.

Bowlers

de Lange has bowled consistently in the tournament. She has picked up five wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team

F Overdijk (ND-W) – 322 points

E Richardson (IR-W) – 258 points

C d Lange (ND-W) – 201 points

E Lynch (ND-W) – 155 points

L Maritz (IR-W) – 117 points

Important stats for ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction team

F Overdijk: 8 wickets

E Richardson: 23 runs and 6 wickets

C d Lange: 5 wickets

E Lynch: 3 wickets

L Maritz: 2 wickets

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B de Leede, R Rijke, R Stokell, L Little, F Overdijk, E Richardson, L Paul, L Delany, C d Lange, E Lynch, L Maritz

Captain: E Richardson, Vice-Captain: F Overdijk

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B de Leede, R Rijke, G Lewis, R Stokell, L Little, F Overdijk, E Richardson, L Paul, C d Lange, E Lynch, L Maritz

Captain: C d Lange, Vice-Captain: R Rijke

Edited by Diptanil Roy