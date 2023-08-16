Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women - Dream11 Prediction - 2nd T20I

Netherlands Women will take on Ireland Women in the second match of the three-match T20I series at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It was a one-sided encounter in the first T20I, where Ireland Women absolutely thrashed Netherlands Women. The Dutch team were restricted to 92/9 in 20 overs before Ireland chased down the total in 13.1 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

ND-W vs IR-W, Match Details

The three-match T20I series match between Netherlands Women and Ireland Women will be played on August 16th 2023 at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ND-W vs IR-W

Date & Time: August 16th 2023, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

The track at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen is usually a good one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the seamers and the spinners may get a hint of spin as well.

ND-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Netherlands Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing XI: Iris Zwilling, Heather Siegers (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Phebe Molkenboer, Eva Lynch, Hannah Landheer, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Merel Dekeling, Caroline de Lange

Ireland Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI: Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent

Today’s ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Hunter (1 match, 49 runs)

Amy Hunter batted really well in the last encounter. The 17-year-old Ireland wicket-keeper batter got an unbeaten 49 off 42 balls in a knock which included four fours and two sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Gaby Lewis (1 match, 43 runs)

Gaby Lewis is one of the premier Ireland batters. The 22-year-old top-order batter got 43 not out and she struck nine boundaries. Her overall T20I record reads 1619 runs at an average of 26.54 and a strike-rate of 113.29.

Top All-rounder Pick

Robine Rijke (1 match, 38 runs, 0 wickets)

Robine Rijke was the best player for Netherlands Women in the first T20I of the series. She racked up 38 off 35 balls and she hit four boundaries. She also bowled a couple of economical overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Ava Canning (1 match, 1 wicket)

Ava Canning bowled a very good spell in the last encounter. The 19-year-old seamer got one wicket and conceded just eight runs in three overs.

ND-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Arlene Kelly (1 match, 5 wickets)

Arlene Kelly was absolutely magnificent in the first T20I. The Auckland-born seamer returned with figures of 4-1-12-5. Overall, she has picked up 34 wickets in 24 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.02.

Orla Prendergast (1 match, 1 wicket)

Orla Prendergast opened the bowling for Ireland Women in the last fixture. She took 1/17 from three overs. She has taken 22 scalps at an economy of 5.30 in her T20I career. With the bat, she has scored 635 runs at a strike-rate of 117.59.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Arlene Kelly 5 wickets in 1 match Orla Prendergast 1 wicket in 1 match Gaby Lewis 43 runs in 1 match Robine Rijke 38 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Ava Canning 1 wicket in 1 match

ND-W vs IR-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly and Robine Rijke will be the ones to watch out for.

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women - 2nd T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Babette de Leede, Amy Hunter

Batters: Gaby Lewis, Phebe Molkenboer

All-rounders: Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast (vc), Robine Rijke, Arlene Kelly (c)

Bowlers: Georgina Dempsey, Caroline de Lange, Ava Canning

ND-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women - 2nd T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Babette de Leede, Amy Hunter

Batters: Gaby Lewis (c), Phebe Molkenboer

All-rounders: Orla Prendergast (vc), Robine Rijke, Arlene Kelly, Freya Sargent

Bowlers: Cara Murray, Caroline de Lange, Ava Canning