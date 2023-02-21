Netherlands Women vs Italy Women - Dream11 Prediction - ECI Women Gibraltar 2023

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take on Italy Women (ITA-W) in the third match of the ECI Women Gibraltar 2023 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Wednesday, February 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have started this tournament with a bang. Both the Netherlands Women and Italy Women won in similar fashions as they posted huge totals and restricted their respective oppositions to paltry scores.

The Netherlands Women smashed 143 against Sweden Women and ended up winning by 99 runs. Italy Women, on the other hand, posted 136 runs before bowling Gibraltar out for a mere 27, winning by 109 runs.

ND-W vs ITA-W, Match Details

The third match of the ECI Women Gibraltar 2023 between Netherlands Women and Italy Women will be played on February 22, 2023, at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ND-W vs ITA-W

Date & Time: February 22, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The track at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar is an excellent one to bat on and teams have consistently racked up big totals at this venue. 136 and 143 were the scores by Italy and Netherlands, respectively, in the two games that were played on the first day of this tournament. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards.

ND-W vs ITA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Netherlands Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing XI: Babette de Leede (wk), Heather Siegers (c), Sterre Kalis, Iris Zwilling, Jolien van Vliet, Eva Lynch, Annemijn Thomson, Annemijn van Beuge, Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, and Isabel van der Woning.

Italy Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Italy Women Probable Playing XI: Sharon Withanage, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Chathurika Mahamalage, Regina Suddahazai, Emilia Bartram, Anne Warnakulasuriya, Gayathri Batagoda, Kumudu Peddrick (c), Methnara Rathnayake (wk), Nimesha Ekanayake, and Sonia Toffoletto.

Today’s ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Babette de Leede (1 match, 63 runs)

Babette de Leede batted beautifully in the last game for the Netherlands. She racked up 63 off 28 balls in a knock, which included 12 fours and one six.

Top Batter Pick

Heather Siegers (1 match, 40 runs)

Heather Siegers looked in fine touch in the Netherland Women’s first match against Sweden. She smashed 40 off 18 deliveries and hit five fours along with two sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sharon Withanage (1 match, 27 runs, 0 wickets)

Sharon Withanage opens the batting for Italy Women and she batted well in the last encounter. She scored 27 off 21 deliveries, including four boundaries. She bowled a maiden over in that match.

Top Bowler Pick

Annemijn Thomson (1 match, 3 wickets)

Annemijn Thomson bowled an excellent spell in the first game of the league. The Netherlands Women’s leg-spinner returned with figures of 3/11 from her two-over spell.

ND-W vs ITA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Regina Suddahazai (1 match, 28 runs, 4 wickets)

Regina Suddahazai made a big all-round impact in the first game of the tournament. The off-spinning all-rounder scored a 13-ball 28 and returned with four wickets from just seven balls.

Dilaisha Nanayakkara (1 match, 35 runs, 2 wickets)

Dilaisha Nanayakkara produced a solid all-round performance against Gibraltar. She scored 35 in just 24 balls where she hit four fours and two sixes. She also took two wickets in the only over she bowled.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Babette de Leede 63 runs in 1 match Heather Siegers 40 runs in 1 match Regina Suddahazai 28 runs & 4 wickets in 1 match Annemijn Thomson 3 wickets in 1 match Dilaisha Nanayakkara 35 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match

ND-W vs ITA-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and they could be crucial in this game. Thus, the likes of Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Sharon Withanage, and Regina Suddahazai will be the ones to watch out for.

ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Netherlands Women vs Italy Women - ECI Women Gibraltar 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede

Batters: Heather Siegers, Sterre Kalis

All-rounders: Iris Zwilling, Sharon Withanage, Chathurika Mahamalage, Emilia Bartram, Regina Suddahazai

Bowlers: Annemijn Thomson, Eva Lynch, Dilaisha Nanayakkara

ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Netherlands Women vs Italy Women - ECI Women Gibraltar 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Babette de Leede

Batters: Heather Siegers, Sterre Kalis

All-rounders: Iris Zwilling, Sharon Withanage, Chathurika Mahamalage, Regina Suddahazai

Bowlers: Annemijn Thomson, Isabel van der Woning, Kumudu Peddrick, Dilaisha Nanayakkara

