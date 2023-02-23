ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECI Women Gibraltar 2023 Match 9

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take on Italy Women (ITA-W) in the ninth match of the ECI Women Gibraltar 2023 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Friday, February 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

The Netherlands Women's team has a relatively strong squad and has recently been in good form, winning three games in a row. They will look to maintain their winning streak and take down the Italian Women's team. The Netherlands team has a good mix of youth and experience, with players like Iris Zwilling and Annemijn van Beuge among their ranks.

Meanwhile, the Italian Women's team will be hoping to put on a good performance and cause an upset. Their squad features some talented players, including skipper Kumudu Peddrick and Regina Suddahazai.

The two teams met earlier in the tournament, with the Netherlands Women's team winning by 21 runs. The Italian Women's team, on the other hand, will be determined to upset the odds in this match.

ND-W vs ITA-W, Match Details

The ninth match of the ECI Women Gibraltar 2023 between Netherlands Women and Italy Women will be played on February 24, 2023, at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 02.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ND-W vs ITA-W, ECI Women Gibraltar 2023

Date & Time: February 24, 2023, 02.00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

ND-W vs ITA-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex slows down as the game progresses, which favors spin bowlers in the latter stages of the game. The pitch also has a tendency to turn, which helps spin bowlers bowl slower through the air and get the ball to grip the surface. Overall, the pitch at the Europa Sports Complex is considered to be well-balanced, assisting both batters and bowlers.

ND-W vs ITA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Netherlands Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing XI

Frederique Overdijk, Jolien van Vliet (wk), Iris Zwilling (c), Hannah Landheer, Eva Lynch, Caroline de Lange, Annemijn van Beuge, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Lara Kathleen

Italy Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Italy Women Probable Playing XI

Mahamalage, Regina Suddahazai, Pasindi Emilia Bartram, Methnara Rathnayake (wk), Sharon Withanage, Kumudu Peddrick (c), Chathurika Kanankege, Nimesha Ekanayake, Kirandeep Kaur, Anusha Landage, Anne Warnakulasuriya

Today’s ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Methnara Rathnayake (73 runs in four games)

Rathnayake is a talented right-handed batter and wicketkeeper who has been in excellent form with the bat recently, scoring 41 runs at a strike rate of 141.38 in the previous game.

Top Batter Pick

Kirandeep Kaur (One wicket in two matches, ER: 7.00)

Kirandeep has been an effective bowling all-rounder in the format and is yet to prove her bat capabilities. She has picked up one wicket in two games. The all-rounder is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Regina Suddahazai (38 runs & eight wickets in four matches)

Regina Suddahazai is an excellent all-round choice for this game. She has eight wickets in the tournament, making her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this contest.

Top Bowler Pick

Eva Lynch (Three wickets in three matches)

Eva Lynch has performed brilliantly with the ball in the tournament. She has grabbed three wickets in as many games and could get you plenty of points in this match.

ND-W vs ITA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annemijn Beuge

She has been in fine form with the ball, taking three wickets and scoring 17 runs at a strike rate of 144.14 in three games. Annemijn could be an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Chathurika Mahamalage

She has been doing well so far, taking three wickets and scoring 33 runs in four games. Mahamalage could be a good pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

5 Must-picks for ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Hannah Landheer

Eva Lynch

Caroline de Lange

Nimesha Ekanayake

Kirandeep Kaur

ND-W vs ITA-W Match Expert Tips 9th match

Iris Zwilling could provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. She has scored 38 runs and taken two wickets in three games. She could be a valuable pick for your ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ND-W vs ITA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Methnara Rathnayake

Batters: Kirandeep Kaur, Anusha Landages, Mikkie Zwilling

All-rounders: Iris Zwilling, Annemijn van Beuge, Chathurika Mahamalage, Emilia Bartram, Regina Suddahazai

Bowlers: Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch

ND-W vs ITA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ND-W vs ITA-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Methnara Rathnayake

Batters: Kirandeep Kaur, Anusha Landages, Mikkie Zwilling

All-rounders: Iris Zwilling, Annemijn van Beuge, Chathurika Mahamalage, Emilia Bartram, Regina Suddahazai, Sharon Withanage

Bowlers: Kumudu Peddrick, Eva Lynch

