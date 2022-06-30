ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for 1st (rescheduled) & 4th T20I 

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will lock horns with Namibia Women (NAM-W) in back-to-back T20I matches at the Sportpark Westvliet in Voorburg on Thursday.

The T20I series is currently tied at 1-1 with three matches still to be played. In the previous match, the Netherlands Women won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 99 runs for the loss of seven wickets. In reply, Namibia Women could only muster up 29 runs and suffered a humiliating 70-run defeat.

ND-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ND-W XI

Babette de Leeds (WK), Juliet Post, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers (C), Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Marloes Braat, Annemijn van Beuge, Silver Siegers.

NAM-W XI

Edelle van Zyl, Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Wilka Mwatile (WK), Adri van der Merwe, Dietlind Foerster, Irene van Zyl (C), Mezerly Gorases, Victoria Hamunyela.

Match Details

ND-W vs NAM-W, Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women, Match 1 (rescheduled) & 4

Date and Time: June 30, 2022, 02:30 PM IST & 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, Voorburg.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sportpark Westvliet is a tricky one to bat on. While the bowlers will get ample help from the pitch, the batters will have to toil hard to score runs. The par score at this venue is around 110. The team winning the toss will likely bat first.

Today’s ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Babette de Leede: Although Leede has failed to capitalize in the first two matches, she is expected to contribute well in Thursday's match.

Batters

Sterre Kalis: Kalis is a reliable top-order batter who can provide a solid start to the Netherlands Women. She has scored 41 runs at a strike rate of 113.88 in two matches.

Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt: Diergaardt has scored 24 runs in two games. She could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sune Wittmann: Wittmann is the leading wicket-taker for Namibia Women with seven wickets to her name in two matches. She could be a brilliant choice to lead your fantasy team.

Iris Zwilling: Zwilling has been a key player for Netherlands Women in this series so far. She has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 3.57 in two matches, while also scoring 27 runs.

Bowlers

Wilka Mwatile: Mwatile has been in decent form and has the ability to topple the Dutch batting order. She has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.87 in two outings.

Caroline de Lange: Lange is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs in Thursday's match. She has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 3.42 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W) - 258 points

Iris Zwilling (ND-W) - 228 points

Caroline de Lange (ND-W) - 167 points

Silver Siegers (ND-W) - 144 points

Kayleen Green (NAM-W) - 135 points

Important Stats for ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Sune Wittmann: Seven wickets in two matches; SR - 4.87

Iris Zwilling: 27 runs and five wickets in two matches; SR - 79.41 and ER - 3.57

Caroline de Lange: Four wickets in two matches; ER - 3.42

Silver Siegers: Four wickets in two matches; ER - 2.28

Kayleen Green: Four wickets in two matches; ER - 5.14

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Silver Siegers, Wilka Mwatile, Irene van Zyl.

Captain: Sune Wittmann. Vice-captain: Iris Zwilling.

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmeen Khan, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Edelle van Zyl, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange, Irene van Zyl.

Captain: Iris Zwilling. Vice-captain: Sune Wittmann.

