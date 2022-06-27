ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for 1st T20I

Netherlands Women will lock horns with Namibia Women in the first T20I of the five-game series at the Sportpark Hagra in Schiedam on Monday.

Netherlands Women last played in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers. They were defeated by Ireland Women by 29 runs in the last match.

Namibia Women, on the other hand, were defeated by Zimbabwe Women by seven wickets in the final of the Capricorn Women's Tri-series.

ND-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ND-W XI

Babette de Leeds (wk), Juliet Post, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers (c), Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Marloes Braat, Eva Lynch, Silver Siegers

NAM-W XI

Edelle van Zyl, Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Wilka Mwatile (wk), Adri van der Merwe, Dietlind Foerster, Irene van Zyl (c), Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela

Match Details

ND-W vs NAM-W, 1st T20I

Date and Time: June 27, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Hagra, Schiedam

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sportpark Hagra is a tricky one to bat on. While the bowlers will get ample help from the pitch, the batters will have to toil hard to score runs. Anything around 125 can be a very competitive score here.

Today's ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Babette de Leede: Babette is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who has been solid for Netherlands Women in the top order. She has scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 78.80 in 28 T20I matches.

Batters

Sterre Kalis: Kalis is an aggressive batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Monday. She has scored 556 runs in 17 T20I matches, while also picking up four wickets.

Edelle van Zyl: Zyl doesn't have a very good record in T20Is but she will give her best to contribute well in Monday's contest. She has scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 83.80 in 15 T20I matches.

All-rounders

Heather Siegers: Siegers is the type of player who can single-handedly win matches for her team. She has scored 280 runs and also picked up 18 wickets in 22 T20I matches.

Sune Wittmann: Wittmann is one of the most experienced players in the Namibian team who has scored 492 runs and also scalped 23 wickets in 36 T20I matches.

Bowlers

Sylvia Shihepo: Shihepo will lead the Namibia Women's bowling attack on Monday. She has scalped 39 wickets at an economy rate of 4.71 in 43 T20I matches, while also scoring 61 runs.

Silver Siegers: Siegers has scalped 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.77 in 23 T20I matches, while also scoring 24 runs. She can provide regular breakthroughs for the Netherlands Women in Monday's contest.

Top 5 best players to pick in ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Babette de Leede (ND-W)

Sterre Kalis (ND-W)

Heather Siegers (ND-W)

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W)

Sylvia Shihepo (NAM-W)

Important Stats for ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Babette de Leede: 330 runs in 28 matches; SR - 78.80

Sterre Kalis: 556 runs and 4 wickets in 17 matches; SR - 99.10 and ER - 5.00

Heather Siegers: 280 runs and 18 wickets in 22 matches; SR - 101.40 and ER - 6.22

Sune Wittmann: 492 runs and 23 wickets in 36 matches; SR - 86.80 and ER - 4.46

Sylvia Shihepo: 61 runs and 39 wickets in 43 matches; SR - 63.54 and ER - 4.71

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Edelle van Zyl, Adri van der Merwe, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Sune Wittmann, Silver Siegers, Sylvia Shihepo, Irene van Zyl

Captain: Frederique Overdijk Vice-captain: Sune Wittmann

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Adri van der Merwe, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Sune Wittmann, Silver Siegers, Sylvia Shihepo, Irene van Zyl

Captain: Sune Wittmann Vice-captain: Heather Siegers.

