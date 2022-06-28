ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take on Namibia Women (NAM-W) in the second T20I match of the Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women 2022 on Tuesday at the Sportpark Harga in Schiedam.

The first T20I match between Netherlands Women and Namibia Women was abandoned due to rain. The head-to-head record between the two teams favor Namibia Women.

Netherlands Women will give it their all to win the match and take the lead in the series, but Namibia Women are expected to win the match.

ND-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing XI

ND-W Playing XI

Babette de Leeds (wk), Juliet Post, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers (c), Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Marloes Braat, Eva Lynch, Silver Siegers

NAM-W Playing XI

Edelle van Zyl, Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Wilka Mwatile (wk), Adri van der Merwe, Dietlind Foerster, Irene van Zyl (c), Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela

Match Details

ND-W vs NAM-W, Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women 2022, 2nd T20I Match

Date and Time: June 28, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Harga, Schiedam

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Harga in Schiedam is well balanced, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B De Leede, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. Y Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Kalis and E Van Zyl are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Rijke is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent matches.

All-rounders

S Wittmann and I Zwilling are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Siegers is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Siegers and W Mwatile. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Shihepo is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction team

S Wittmann (NAM-W)

H Siegers (ND-W)

E Van Zyl (NAM-W)

Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women Dream11 Prediction Today (Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: B De Leede, Y Khan, S Kalis, R Rijke, E Van Zyl, H Siegers, I Zwilling, S Wittmann, S Seigers, W Mwatile, S Shihepo

Captain: E Van Zyl Vice Captain: H Siegers

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: B De Leede, Y Khan, S Kalis, R Rijke, E Van Zyl, H Siegers, I Zwilling, S Wittmann, C De Lange, W Mwatile, S Shihepo

Captain: E Van Zyl Vice Captain: S Wittmann

