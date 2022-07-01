ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I 

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will lock horns with Namibia Women (NAM-W) in the fifth and final T20I of the five-game series at the Sportpark Westvliet in Voorburg on Friday, July 1.

The series is currently evenly poised at 2-2. In the previous match, the Netherlands Women won the toss and chose to bowl first, with Namibia Women posting 130 runs for the loss of eight wickets. In reply, Netherlands Women smashed 71 runs at the end of 11 overs to win the rain-shortened game by five runs via the D/L Method.

ND-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ND-W XI

Babette de Leeds (WK), Juliet Post, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers (C), Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Marloes Braat, Annemijn van Beuge, Silver Siegers.

NAM-W XI

Edelle van Zyl, Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Wilka Mwatile (WK), Adri van der Merwe, Dietlind Foerster, Irene van Zyl (C), Mezerly Gorases, Victoria Hamunyela.

Match Details

ND-W vs NAM-W, 5th T20I

Date and Time: July 01, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, Voorburg.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sportpark Westvliet is a tricky one to bat on. While the bowlers will get ample help off the pitch, the batters will have to toil hard to score runs. The par score at the venue is around 110. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score on this ground being 83 runs.

Today's ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Babette de Leede: Leede is coming off a solid performance in the last game wherein she scored 33 runs.

Batters

Sterre Kalis: Kalis is a reliable top-order batter who has scored 75 runs at a strike rate of 105.63 in four matches.

Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt: Diergaardt has scored 69 runs in four games and could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sune Wittmann: Wittmann is the joint highest wicket-taker for Namibia Women in the series with seven wickets to her name in four matches. She could be a brilliant choice to lead your fantasy team.

Iris Zwilling: Zwilling has been a key player for Netherlands Women, scalping eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.20 in four matches in addition to scoring 32 runs.

Bowlers

Wilka Mwatile: Mwatile has been in decent form, having picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.78 in four outings.

Caroline de Lange: Lange is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. She has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.06 in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Sune Wittmann (NAM-W) - 282 points

Wilka Mwatile (NAM-W) - 282 points

Iris Zwilling (ND-W) - 271 points

Caroline de Lange (ND-W) - 248 points

Kayleen Green (NAM-W) - 226 points

Important Stats for ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction team

Sune Wittmann: 14 runs Seven wickets in four matches

Wilka Mwatile: 14 runs and Seven wickets in four matches

Iris Zwilling: 32 runs and Eight wickets in four matches

Caroline de Lange: 14 runs and Seven wickets in four matches

Kayleen Green: 30 runs and Six wickets in four matches

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction Today (5th T20I)

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction - 5th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Silver Siegers, Wilka Mwatile, Irene van Zyl.

Captain: Sune Wittmann. Vice-captain: Iris Zwilling.

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction - 5th T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmeen Khan, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Edelle van Zyl, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Silver Siegers, Caroline de Lange, Irene van Zyl.

Captain: Iris Zwilling. Vice-captain: Sune Wittmann.

