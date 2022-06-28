ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women 2022, 3rd T20I

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take on Namibia Women (NAM-W) in the 3rd match of the Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women 2022 series on Tuesday at the Sportpark Harga in Schiedam.

The first T20I match between Netherlands and Namibia was abandoned due to rain. The head-to-head record between the two teams favors Namibia. Netherlands will give it their all to take the lead in the series, but Namibia are expected to win the match.

ND-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing XIs

ND-W

Babette de Leeds (wk), Juliet Post, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Heather Siegers (c), Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Marloes Braat, Eva Lynch, Silver Siegers.

NAM-W

Edelle van Zyl, Jurriene Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Wilka Mwatile (wk), Adri van der Merwe, Dietlind Foerster, Irene van Zyl (c), Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela.

Match Details

Match: ND-W vs NAM-W, Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women 2022, 3rd T20I Match.

Date and Time: June 28, 2022; 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Harga, Schiedam.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Harga in Schiedam is well balanced, where pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, with a few wickets to be taken by pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters could be key. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, and both teams could look to chase on winning the toss.

ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B De Leede, who has played exceptionally well in recent domestic games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 fantasy team. Y Khan is another good pick.

Batters

S Kalis and E Van Zyl are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Rijke is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have performed exceptionally well in recent games.

All-rounders

S Wittmann and H Siegers are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Green is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Siegers and S Shihepo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few domestic games and can be expected to bowl at the death. I Van Zyl is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in ND-W vs NAM-W Dream11 prediction team

K Green (NAM-W)

H Siegers (ND-W)

E Van Zyl (NAM-W).

Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women Dream11 Prediction (Netherlands Women vs Namibia Women 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: B De Leede, Y Khan, S Kalis, R Rijke, E Van Zyl, H Siegers, K Green, S Wittmann, S Seigers, I Van Zyl, S Shihepo.

Captain: H Siegers. Vice Captain: E Van Zyl.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: B De Leede, S Kalis, R Rijke, E Van Zyl, H Siegers, K Green, S Wittmann, I Zwilling, C De Lange, I Van Zyl, W Mwatile.

Captain: H Siegers. Vice Captain: K Green.

