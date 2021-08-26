ND-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 1

The Netherlands Women (ND-W) will lock horns with Scotland Women (SC-W) in the first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier at La Manga Club Top Ground in Spain on Thursday.

The Netherlands Women are currently ranked 20th in the ICC T20 World rankings. The Dutch are heading into the qualifiers on the back of a 2-1 T20I series loss against Ireland Women last month. Scotland Women, on the other hand, are placed seven places above their upcoming opponents in the ICC T20 World rankings. The Wildcats also suffered a 3-1 T20I series loss at the hands of Ireland Women in May.

ND-W vs SC-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ND-W XI

Heather Siegers (C), Babette de Leede (WK), Annemijn van Beuge, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Juliet Post, Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers.

SC-W XI

Sarah Bryce (WK), Becky Glen, Kathryn Bryce (C), Katie McGill, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser, Samantha Haggo, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack.

Match Details

ND-W vs SC-W, 1st Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier

Date and Time: 26th August 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Top Ground, Spain.

Pitch Report

The pacers, who will enjoy bowling on the surface which offers true bounce, are expected to dictate the proceedings on Thursday. The spinners will also have a say as the match progresses. The captain winning the toss should look to bowl first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams.

Today’s ND-W vs SC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce: Bryce is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs for her side today. She is the leading run-scorer for Scotland Women with 545 runs in 24 T20I matches.

Batters

Lorna Jack: Jack has scored 229 runs in 19 T20I innings and could prove to be a great utility pick for today's encounter.

Miranda Veringmeier: Veringmeier is a hard-hitting batter who could play a big knock against Scotland Women. She has scored 353 runs in 18 T20I innings.

All-rounders

Kathryn Bryce: The ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Decade has scored 496 runs while picking up 20 wickets in 18 T20I matches. She will be one of the chalkiest captaincy choices for the game.

Heather Siegers: The Dutch skipper has scored 242 runs and taken 18 wickets in 18 T20I matches. Her all-round brilliance makes her a must-have pick for this game.

Bowlers

Abtaha Maqsood: Maqsood has picked up 23 wickets at an economy rate of 5.13 in 18 T20I matches. She is also the second-highest wicket-taker for Scotland Women.

Katherine Fraser: Fraser is a genuine wicket-taker who has taken 19 wickets in 16 T20I matches. She can help you fetch healthy points in today's game by picking wickets in bulk.

Top 5 best players to pick in ND-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction team

Kathryn Bryce (SC-W)

Heather Siegers (ND-W)

Frederique Overdijk (ND-W)

Sarah Bryce (SC-W)

Abtaha Maqsood (SC-W)

Important Stats for ND-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction team

Kathryn Bryce: 496 runs and 20 wickets in 18 T20I matches; SR - 97.83 and ER - 3.64

Heather Siegers: 242 runs and 18 wickets in 18 T20I matches; SR - 109.00 and ER - 6.29

Sarah Bryce: 545 runs in 24 T20I matches; SR - 101.30

Katie McGill: 99 runs and 25 wickets in 24 T20I matches; SR - 73.90 and ER - 6.18

Abtaha Maqsood: 23 wickets in 18 T20I matches; ER - 5.13

ND-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ND-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Lorna Jack, Heather Siegers, Kathryn Bryce, Katie McGill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Eva Lynch, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Heather Siegers.

ND-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Babette de Leede, Robine Rijke, Juliet Post, Lorna Jack, Heather Siegers, Frederique Overdijk, Kathryn Bryce, Katie McGill, Silver Siegers, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser.

Captain: Heather Siegers. Vice-captain: Kathryn Bryce.

