ND-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Women Gibraltar 2023, Match 12

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take on Sweden Women (SWE-W) in the 12th match at the ECI Women Gibraltar 2023, on Saturday at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the ND-W vs SWE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Netherlands Women have won three of their last four matches. Sweden Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last four matches.

Sweden Women will try their best to win the match, but Netherlands Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

ND-W vs SWE-W Match Details

The 12th match of the ECI Women Gibraltar 2023 will be played on February 25 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The game is set to start at 2:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND-W vs SWE-W, ECI Women Gibraltar 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: 25th February 2023, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Netherlands Women and Italy Women, where a total of 197 runs were scored for a loss of six wickets.

ND-W vs SWE-W Form Guide

ND-W - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

SWE-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

ND-W vs SWE-W Probable Playing XI

ND-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Babette de Leede (c & wk), Sterre Kalis, Iris Zwilling, Hannah Landheer, Frederique Overdijk, Jolien van Vliet, Eva Lynch, Caroline de Lange, Mikkie Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Kathleen

SWE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Kanchan Rana, Signe Lundell, Ritu Raheja, Anya Vaidya, Kathryn Badarin, Gunjan Shukla (c), Elsa Thelander (wk), Rashmi Somashekhar, Hareer Chamto, Neeha Kayani, Surya Ravuri

ND-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B De Leede

B De Leede, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Lundell is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Shukla

K Rana and G Shukla are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Kalis is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Vaidya

A Vaidya and I Zwilling are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. F Overdijk is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Ravuri

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ravuri and E Lynch. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. C De Lange is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ND-W vs SWE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Kalis

S Kalis is one of the best players in the Netherlands Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 105 runs in the last three matches.

G Shukla

G Shukla is one of the best picks in Sweden Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 25 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ND-W vs SWE-W, Match 12

A Vaidya

G Shukla

B De Leede

I Zwilling

S Kalis

Netherlands Women vs Sweden Women Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling and it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the last few overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Netherlands Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B De Leede, S Lundell

Batters: G Shukla, S Kalis, K Rana

All-rounders: A Vaidya, I Zwilling

Bowlers: S Ravuri, N Kayani, E Lynch, C De Lenge

Netherlands Women vs Sweden Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B De Leede

Batters: G Shukla, S Kalis, K Rana, H Chamto

All-rounders: A Vaidya, I Zwilling

Bowlers: S Ravuri, N Kayani, E Lynch, C De Lenge

