ND-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECI Women Gibraltar, Match 2

Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take on Sweden Women (SWE-W) in the second match of ECI Women Gibraltar at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Tuesday, February 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ND-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Netherlands Women and Sweden Women will be playing their first match of the tournament. The two teams will be looking to get off to a winning start in the tournament.

ND-W vs SWE-W Match Details, ECI Women Gibraltar

The fourth match of the ECI Women Gibraltar will be played on February 21 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND-W vs SWE-W, ECI Women Gibraltar, Match 2

Date and Time: February 21, 2022, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

ND-W vs SWE-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex has produced sporting wickets so far. Both the batters and the bowlers will get some help from the pitch. A good contest between the bat and the ball can be expected.

ND-W vs SWE-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

ND-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ND-W Probable Playing XI

Jolien van Vilet, Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers, Mikkie Zwilling, Annemijn van Buege, Fredrique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Annemijn Thomson, Caroline de Lange, and Eva Lynch.

SWE-W Team/Injury News

No major injury news.

SWE-W Probable Playing XI

Signe Lundell, Gunjan Shukla, Rashmi Samashekar, Kanchan Rana, Hareer Chamto, Anya Vaidya, Ritu Raheja, Surya Ravuri, Neeha Kalyani, Sai Shivani Devata, and Kathryn Badarin.

ND-W vs SWE-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jolien van Vilet

Jolien van Vilet bats in the top order for her team and has the ability to go after the bowlers from the very beginning. She is also pretty good behind the stumps and this makes her the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Gunjan Shukla

Gunjan Shukla is technically a sound batter and can get her team to a blazing start. She is the best pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Annemijn van Beuge

Annemijn van Beuge is a player who can impact the game with both the bat and the ball. She will be a very crucial pick for the match and also the best all-rounder pick for fantasy contests.

Bowler

Surya Ravuri

Surya Ravuri has the ability to pick up wickets in both the initial stages and in the death overs. She will be the best bowler pick for the match.

ND-W vs SWE-W Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Annemijn van Beuge

Annemijn van Beuge could impact the match with both the bat and the ball. She has the ability to impact a match in either of the innings and that makes her the best choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Anya Vaidya

Anya Vaidya bats in the top order and also bowls some valuable overs at the end of the innings. Vaidya will be one of the safest picks as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for ND-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jolien van Vilet

Gunjan Shukla

Annemijn van Beuge

Surya Ravuri

Anya Vaidya

ND-W vs SWE-W match expert tips

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex will be good for players of all trades. All-rounders who can bat in the top order and also impact the match with the ball will be good picks for the match.

ND-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head-to-Head League

ND-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: J van Vilet, S Lundell

Batters: S Kalis, G Shukla, R Samashekar

All-rounders: A van Beuge, F Overdijk, A Vaidya

Bowlers: A Thomson, C de Lange, S Ravuri

