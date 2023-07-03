ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st WODI – July 3, 2023  

Netherlands Women (ND-W) and Thailand Women (TL-W) lock horns in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Monday (July 3) at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Both Thailand and the Netherlands have some quality players in their ranks, so an exciting series seems to be on the cards. On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ND-W vs TL-W game

#3 Frederique Overdijk (ND-W) – 7.5 credits

Frederique Overdijk is a useful cricketer and should be picked in fantasy teams for the ND-W vs TL-W game.

In seven ODIs, she has scored 123 runs at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 53.94 with a top score of 47 not out to show for her efforts. She also has seven wickets to her name in six innings at an economy rate of 5.20 and has a three-wicket haul.

#2 Nattaya Boochatham (TL-W) – 7 credits

Nattaya Boochatham is highly experienced player, so fantasy users should include her in their teams for the ND-W vs TL-W game.

In six ODIs, the 36-year-old has scored 48 runs at an average of 9.60 and a strike rate of 45.71 and has a top score of 25. She has also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 2.78 and has a three-wicket haul to show for her efforts.

#1 Eva Lynch (ND-W) – 7 credits

Eva Lynch is a handy cricketer and should be picked in fantasy teams for the ND-W vs TL-W games.

In seven ODIs, Lynch has scored 47 runs at an average of 6.71 and a strike rate of 39.16 and has a top score of 15. She has picked up seven wickets in the 50-over format at an economy rate of 4.76.

