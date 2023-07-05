ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – July 5, 2023

Netherlands Women (ND-W) and Thailand Women (TL-W) will lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday (July 5) at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

The upcoming ND-W vs TL-W match at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen promises to be an exhilarating showdown. The Netherlands Women's team emerged victorious with a comfortable 55-run victory margin in their opening clash.

They batted first and posted a formidable target of 204 runs. Though starting strong, Thailand Women suffered a sudden collapse, resulting in their dismissal for 149 runs only, after reaching a promising 111/4.

Filled with determination to exhibit improved batting skills, Thailand Women will be eager to showcase an enhanced performance. Both teams are eyeing victory, which intensifies the thrill of this encounter.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ND-W vs TL-W game.

#3 Robine Rijke (ND-W) – 7 credits

Robin Rijke must be included in the fantasy team for the ND-W vs TL-W game since she is a dependable cricket player. Robin has played in eight ODIs, scoring 142 runs with a best score of 83, an average of 17.75, and a strike rate of 72.82. In the 50-over format, she has taken five wickets at a 4.06 economy rate.

She was the main player for the Netherlands in the first ODI. Not only she made a classic 83 that helped her team to post a 200+ total. Her three wickets in the second innings just sealed the deal for her team as the Thailand Women were completely derailed. She would love to replicate her performance in the next game too.

#2 Frederique Overdijk (ND-W) – 7.5 credits

In the fantasy team for the ND-W vs TL-W match, Frederique Overdijk should be selected since she is a valuable cricket player.

She has played eight one-day internationals and scored 138 runs with a strike rate of 53.94 and an average of 23.00. She has the highest score of 47 not out. Additionally, she has a three-wicket haul and nine wickets to her name in seven innings at an economy rate of 5.24. In the previous ODI, she added important 15 runs and took two wickets for her team too.

#1 Nattakan Chantam (TL-W) – 9 credits

Natthakan Chantam is a capable player, whom fantasy users should include in their teams for the ND-W vs TL-W game.

In eight ODIs, the 27-year-old has scored 409 runs at an average of 51.12 and a strike rate of 74.63 and has a top score of 102. She scored an incredible 65 while chasing in the first ODI to provide the foundation for her team but unfortunately, the other batters could not capitalize on it.

Poll : 0 votes