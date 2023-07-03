ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Netherland Women vs Thailand Women 2023, Match 1

The first match of the Netherland Women vs Thailand Women 2023 will see Netherlands Women (ND-W) squaring off against Thailand Women (TL-W) at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Monday, July 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Thailand Women have various in-form and experienced players in their squad.

Netherlands Women will give it their all to win the match, but Thailand Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ND-W vs TL-W Match Details

The 1st match of the Netherland Women vs Thailand Women 2023 will be played on July 3 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. The game is set to take place at 2.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND-W vs TL-W, Match 1

Date and Time: July 3, 2023, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch.

ND-W vs TL-W Form Guide

ND-W - Will be playing their first match

TL-W - Will be playing their first match

ND-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XI

ND-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B De Leede (wk), R Rijke, S Kalis, J Van Vilet, F Overdijk, E Lynch, M Dekeling, I Zwilling, H Landheer, C De Lange, and M Zwilling.

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Koncharoenkai (wk), N Chantam, N Chaiwai, R Kanoh, N Boochatham, S Tippoch, C Sutthiruang, T Putthawong, P Maya, O Kamchomphu, and N Boonsukhan.

ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B De Leede

B De Leede is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. N Koncharoenkai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Chantam

S Kalis and N Chantam are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. N Chaiwai played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Overdijk

N Boochatham and F Overdijk are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Tippoch is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Zwilling

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Putthawong and I Zwilling. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Maya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ND-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

F Overdijk

F Overdijk will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

N Boochatham

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Boochatham as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ND-W vs TL-W, Match 1

N Boochatham

F Overdijk

C Sutthiruang

S Tippoch

N Chantam

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B De Leede

Batters: N Chantam, N Chaiwai, S Kalis

All-rounders: F Overdijk, S Tippoch, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, E Lynch

Bowlers: T Putthawong, I Zwilling

Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: B De Leede, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam, S Kalis

All-rounders: F Overdijk, S Tippoch, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham

Bowlers: T Putthawong, I Zwilling, O Kamchomphu

