Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women - Dream11 Prediction - 3rd ODI

The Netherlands Women (ND-W) will take on Thailand Women (TL-W) in the third ODI match of the three-match series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Friday, July 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Netherlands Women won the first game of the series before the second one was washed out. The hosts were bowled out for 204 before Thailand Women could muster just 149 and were bundled out in 36.4 overs. The latter will be looking to bounce back and level the series.

ND-W vs TL-W, Match Details

The third ODI match of the three-match series between Netherlands Women and Thailand Women will be played on July 7, 2023, at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. The game is set to take place at 2.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ND-W vs TL-W

Date & Time: July 7, 2023, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen has been a decent wicket to bat on. However, there has been some movement for the pacers and there seems to be good carry too. Thus, the pacers could be the ones dictating terms.

ND-W vs TL-W Probable Playing 11 today

Netherlands Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Netherlands Women Probable Playing XI: Babette de Leede, Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers (c), Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Phebe Molkenboer, Eva Lynch, Hannah Landheer, Caroline de Lange, and Isabel van der Woning.

Thailand Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Thailand Women Probable Playing XI: Sornnarin Tippoch, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, and Nanthita Boonsukhan.

Today’s ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Heather Siegers (1 match, 25 runs)

Heather Siegers looked in good touch with the bat in the first match of the ODI series. The Netherlands Women’s wicketkeeper-batter scored 35 off 31 balls, including four boundaries and a six.

Top Batter Pick

Natthakan Chantham (1 match, 65 runs)

Natthakan Chantham was Thailand Women’s top-scorer in the first ODI. The 27-year-old opener scored 65 and she struck eight fours in her knock.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nattaya Boochatham (1 match, 2 wickets, 10 runs)

Nattaya Boochatham is a consistent all-round cricketer and she made a solid contribution in the first game. She had figures of 2/25 with the ball and she scored 10 runs with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Iris Zwilling (1 match, 3 wickets)

Iris Zwilling is in excellent form with the ball. The Netherlands Women’s seamer picked up three wickets and gave away just 22 runs in 9.4 overs. She also dished out a couple of maidens.

ND-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Robine Rijke (1 match, 83 runs, 3 wickets)

Robine Rijke was magnificent with both bat and ball in the first ODI. She racked up 83 off 78 balls in a knock, which included six fours and one six. She returned with figures of 3/32.

Chanida Sutthiruang (1 match, 2 wickets, 10 runs)

Chanida Sutthiruang bowled really well in the first game of the series. She picked up two scalps and conceded 31 runs in eight overs which included a maiden. She chipped in with 10 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Robine Rijke 83 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Chanida Sutthiruang 10 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Nattaya Boochatham 10 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Iris Zwilling 3 wickets in 1 match Heather Siegers 35 runs in 1 match

ND-W vs TL-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they might be crucial picks. Thus, the likes of Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Nattaya Boochatham and Chanida Sutthiruang will be the ones to watch out for.

ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women - 3rd ODI.

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Heather Siegers

Batters: Natthakan Chantham, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke

All-rounders: Frederique Overdijk, Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang

Bowlers: Iris Zwilling, Phannita Maya, Isabel van der Woning

ND-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Netherlands Women vs Thailand Women - 3rd ODI.

Wicketkeeper: Heather Siegers

Batters: Natthakan Chantham, Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke

All-rounders: Frederique Overdijk, Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Eva Lynch

Bowlers: Iris Zwilling, Onnicha Kamchomphu

