NDC vs UC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan S10 League 2023, Plate Final

The Nadim Cricket Club (NDC) will take on the UAE Champions (UC) in the Plate Final of the Sharjah Ramadan S10 League 2023 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, April 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NDC vs UC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Nadim Cricket Club and UAE Champions have struggled to make their mark in the Sharjah Ramadan S10 League 2023.

While Nadim Cricket Club have won three out of their five matches, the UAE Champions have won two of their five games.

NDC vs UC Match Details, Sharjah Ramadan S10 League 2023

The Plate Final of the Sharjah Ramadan S10 League 2023 will be played on April 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 9:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NDC vs UC, Sharjah Ramadan S10 League 2023, Plate Final

Date and Time: 13th April 2023, 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NDC vs UC Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has proven to be a batting paradise, with the tournament already witnessing several high-scoring games. The shorter boundaries have made it easier for batters to pile on the runs.

Last 5 matches (Sharjah Ramadan S10 League 2023)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 133.33

Average second-innings score: 129.67

NDC vs UC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Nadim Cricket Club: W-W-L-L-W

UAE Champions: W-W-L-L-L

NDC vs UC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Nadim Cricket Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Nadim Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Abdul Rehman (c & wk), Nasir Nadim, Abdul Haseeb, Haroon Arif, Irshad Hussain, Muhammad Altaf, Rehan Shah, Sultan Ahmad, Zahid Ameer, Mohammad Zohaib, Zohaib Akhtar.

UAE Champions Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

UAE Champions Probable Playing 11

Shereef Abooucker (c), Abdul Manan, Haroon Altaf (wk), Manish Chouhan, Noman Ali Khan, Rajesh Moily, Rehan Khan, Wajahat Rasool, Naseem Gill, Zainul Bashar Bhuto, Ranchit Rai.

NDC vs UC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Rehman (6 matches, 112 runs, Strike Rate: 155.56)

A Rehman is the leading run-scorer for his team in the Sharjah Ramadan S10 League 2023, having hammered 112 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 155.56.

Top Batter pick

N Ali Khan (4 matches, 134 runs, Strike Rate: 212.70)

N Ali Khan is the highest scorer for the UAE Champions with 134 runs in four games at an average of 44.67 and a strike rate of 212.70. He has also taken a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

W Ahmed (4 matches, 82 runs, Strike Rate: 256.25)

W Ahmed has smashed 82 runs at a strike rate of over 256 and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top Bowler pick

H Arif (5 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 11.67)

H Arif has done well with the ball, picking up four wickets in five games. But he has been expensive.

NDC vs UC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Khan

R Khan is the team's second-highest run-scorer with 105 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 194.44. He has also taken five wickets and could prove to be a decent captaincy pick for your NDC vs UC Dream11 fantasy team.

S Ahmad

S Ahmad is the leading wicket-taker for Nadim Cricket Club. He has taken seven wickets in five matches at an average of 13.29. Ahmad has also scored 47 runs at an average of 47.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NDC vs UC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Khan 105 runs and 5 wickets 390 points S Ahmad 47 runs and 7 wickets 315 points N Ali Khan 134 runs and 1 wicket 272 points H Arif 4 wickets 226 points F Faisal 6 wickets 216 points

NDC vs UC match expert tips

R Khan has been quite consistent with both the bat and ball in the Sharjah Ramadan S10 League 2023. He is a safe multiplier pick for your NDC vs UC Dream11 fantasy team.

NDC vs UC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Plate Final, Head to Head League

NDC vs UC Dream11 Prediction Team, Plate Final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Rehman, H Altaf

Batters: N Ali Khan, M Wasif, B Nandy

All-rounders: R Khan (c), S Ahmad (vc), W Ahmed

Bowlers: H Arif, F Faisal, I Hussain

NDC vs UC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Plate Final, Grand League

NDC vs UC Dream11 Prediction Team, Plate Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Rehman

Batters: N Ali Khan (c), M Wasif, M Altaf

All-rounders: R Khan, S Ahmad, W Ahmed, R Rai

Bowlers: H Arif (vc), F Faisal, I Hussain

Poll : 0 votes