NDC vs VB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Plate Semi Final 1

The 1st Plate Semi-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will see Nadim Cricket Club (NDC) squaring off against Valley Boyz (VB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday (April 11).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NDC vs VB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Nadim Cricket Club have won two of their last five matches. Valley Boyz, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches. Nadim Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match, but Valley Boyz are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NDC vs VB Match Details

The 1st Plate Semi-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 11 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 2:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NDC vs VB, 1st Plate Semi Final

Date and Time: April 11, 2023, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Karwan CC and Souq Cricket Club, where a total of 229 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

NDC vs VB Form Guide

NDC - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

VB - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

NDC vs VB Probable Playing XI

NDC Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul Rehman (c & wk), Nasir Nadim, Abdul Haseeb, Haroon Arif, Irshad Hussain, Muhammad Altaf, Rehan Shah, Sultan Ahmad, Zahid Ameer, Mohammad Zohaib, Zohaib Akhtar

VB Playing XI

No injury updates

Danish Hafiz (wk), Mafooz Ilahi, Majid Manzoor, Mohsen Mattoo (c), Musa Benazir, Sheikh Majazul Islam, Saqib Amin, Usman Trumboo, Khalid Ibrahim, Mudasir Mushtaq, Shabir Bhat

NDC vs VB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Hafiz

D Hafiz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Rehman is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Ilahi

M Ilahi and M Wasim are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Altaf played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Ibrahim

S Ahmad and K Ibrahim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Mushtaq is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Amin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Trumboo and S Amin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Arif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NDC vs VB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Amin

S Amin will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has scored 41 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last five matches.

K Ibrahim

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Ibrahim as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has made 45 runs and taken five wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for NDC vs VB, 1st Plate Semi Final

K Ibrahim

M Mustaq

U Trumboo

S Amin

S Ahmad

Nadim Cricket Club vs Valley Boyz Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Nadim Cricket Club vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Hafiz, A Rehman

Batters: M Wasim, M Ilahi

All-rounders: M Mushtaq, K Ibrahim, S Ahmad

Bowlers: S Amin, U Trumboo, H Arif, I Hussain

Nadim Cricket Club vs Valley Boyz Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Hafiz, A Rehman

Batters: M Wasim, M Ilahi, M Altaf

All-rounders: M Mushtaq, K Ibrahim, S Ahmad

Bowlers: S Amin, U Trumboo, H Arif

