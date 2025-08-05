NDT vs EDR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Delhi Premier League 2025, Match 8

The 8th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will feature New Delhi Tigers (NDT) against East Delhi Riders (EDR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, August 6. Before this exciting match, here is everything you need to know about the NDT vs EDR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

New Delhi Tigers have won one of their last two matches, losing their most recent game to the Central Delhi Knights by nine wickets. East Delhi Riders have also won one of their previous two matches, but they lost their latest game to the West Delhi Lions by seven wickets.

These two teams have never faced each other in a match.

NDT vs EDR Match Details

The 8th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will be played on August 6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

NDT vs EDR, 8th Match

Date and Time: 6th August 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a batting paradise where batters find it very easy to hit boundaries. Fans can expect a high-scoring game with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played here was between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz, where a total of 374 runs were scored with a loss of 9 wickets.

Ad

NDT vs EDR Form Guide

NDT - L W

EDR - L W

NDT vs EDR Probable Playing XI

NDT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shivam Gupta, Dhruv Kaushik, Himmat Singh (c), Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal (wk), Parth Bali, Deepak Punia, Rahul Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Prince Yadav, Aatrey Tripathi

EDR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sujal Singh, Arpit Rana, Hardik Sharma, Anuj Rawat (c & wk), Mayank Rawat, Kavya Gupta, Rohan Rathi, Rounak Waghela, Navdeep Saini, Ajay Ahlawat, Ashish Meena

Ad

NDT vs EDR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Rawat

A Rawat is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper choice for today's game. He is in excellent form, scoring heavily in almost every domestic match. He has scored 128 runs in the last two games. S Gupta is another solid wicket-keeper option for today.

Batters

H Singh

H Sharma and H Singh are the two top picks for today's Dream11 team. H Singh is in outstanding form and is consistently scoring runs in domestic leagues. He scored 97 runs and took 1 wicket in the last two matches. S Singh is another strong batter for today's game.

Ad

All-rounders

M Rawat

A Rana and M Rawat are the top all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Both players are essential for today's match. M Rawat will bat in the middle order and bowl some overs in the game. He scored 70 runs in the last two matches. D Punia is another strong all-rounder for today.

Bowlers

A Chaudhary

The top bowlers for today's Dream11 team are A Chaudhary and P Yadav. Both can take many wickets at this venue. A Chaudhary is in great form and could take numerous wickets today. He has taken two wickets in the last two matches. A Meena is another strong bowler for today's match.

Ad

NDT vs EDR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Rawat

A Rawat is a key pick for East Delhi Riders because the pitch is expected to favor both bowlers and batters. He will bat at the top of the order and is in excellent form. He scored 128 runs in his last two matches.

H Singh

H Singh is one of the top picks from the New Delhi Tigers squad. He is in excellent form and is likely to perform well again at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs in today's match and bat in the top order. He has scored 97 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for NDT vs EDR, 8th Match

A Rawat

S Gupta

H Singh

A Rana

M Rawat

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it's smart to form a team with that in mind. Choosing hard hitters or all-rounders as the captain or vice-captain is the best way to maximize points and win in grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Rawat, S Gupta

Ad

Batters: H Singh, S Singh, H Sharma

All-rounders: D Punia, A Rana, M Rawat, D Kaushik

Bowlers: A Chaudhary, P Yadav

New Delhi Tigers vs East Delhi Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Rawat, S Gupta

Ad

Batters: H Singh, R Rathi, P Bali, H Sharma

All-rounders: Aatrey, A Rana, M Rawat

Bowlers: A Chaudhary, A Meena

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️