NDT vs SDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Delhi Premier League 2025, Match 18

The 18th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will see New Delhi Tigers (NDT) squaring off against South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, August 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NDT vs SDS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

New Delhi Tigers have won one of their last four matches of the season. They lost their last match to Purani Dilli 6 by 10 runs. South Delhi Superstarz, on the other hand, have won none of their last four matches of the season. Their last match was abandoned due to rain.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

NDT vs SDS Match Details

The 18th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will be played on August 11 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NDT vs SDS, 18th Match

Date and Time: 11th August, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball to the boundaries. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played here was between East Delhi Riders and West Delhi Lions, where a total of 314 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

NDT vs SDS Form Guide

NDT - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

SDS - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

NDT vs SDS Probable Playing XI

NDT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shivam Gupta, Dhruv Kaushik, Himmat Singh (c), Vaibhav Rawal, Keshav Dalal (wk), Parth Bali, Deepak Punia, Rahul Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Prince Yadav, Aatrey Tripathi

SDS Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarthak Ray, Kunwar Bidhuri, Ayush Badoni (c), Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Anmol Sharma, Sumit Mathur, Vision Panchal, Manish Sehrawat, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Abhishek Khandelwal, Himanshu Chauhan

NDT vs SDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Gupta

S Gupta is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. He has smashed 177 runs in the last four matches. T Dahiya is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

H Singh

P Bali and H Singh are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. H Singh is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He has smashed 151 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches. K Bhiduri is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Badoni

D Punia and A Badoni are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Badoni will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 75 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches. A Khandelwal is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

P Jaswal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Sehrawat and P Jaswal. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. P Jaswal is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 5 wickets and smashed 21 runs in the last four matches. P Yadav is another good bowler pick for today's match.

NDT vs SDS match captain and vice-captain choices

H Singh

H Singh is one of the most crucial picks from New Delhi Tigers as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 151 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last four matches.

S Gupta

S Gupta is another good pick from the New Delhi Tigers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 177 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for NDT vs SDS, 18th Match

A Badoni

H Singh

S Gupta

A Khandelwal

P Jaswal

New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Gupta

Batters: H Singh, K Bidhuri, A Dalal, P Bali

All-rounders: A Badoni, D Punia, D Kaushik, A Khandelwal

Bowlers: P Jaswal, M Sehrawat

New Delhi Tigers vs South Delhi Superstarz Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Gupta

Batters: H Singh, K Bidhuri, A Dalal, P Bali, V Rawal

All-rounders: A Badoni, D Punia, A Khandelwal

Bowlers: P Jaswal, M Sehrawat

