NED-A vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st & 2nd T20Is

The Netherlands A will take on Denmark in back-to-back T20I matches at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen on Tuesday.

The two sides met each other in an unofficial T20I match on Monday. The Dutch side batted first and posted 131/5, courtesy of Navjit Singh's 45-run knock. In reply, Denmark managed to score only 119 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Oliver Hald was their top scorer with 32 runs.

On the bowling front, while Dutch spinner Phillippe Boissevian picked up three wickets for 20 runs, his compatriot Sebastiaan Braat had a couple of scalps to his name.

NED-A vs DEN Probable Playing 11 Today

NED-A

Musa Ahmad, Max O'Dowd, Boris Gorlee, Navjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Sebastian Braat, Phillippe Boissevian, Julian De Mey, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma.

DEN

Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Taranjit Bharaj, Frederik Klokker, Jonas Henriksen, S Thanikaithasan, Musa Mahmood, Zahmeer Khan, Oliver Hald, Omar Hayat, Surya Anand.

Match Details

NED-A vs DEN, 1st & 2nd T20Is

Date and Time: 24th August 2021, 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

The pitch at the VRA Ground is a good one to bat early during the game. Chasing teams might face some difficulties as the pitch tends to slow down a bit as the game progresses. The bowlers have traditionally done well in the second innings as compared to first at the venue. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and post a challenging total on the board.

Today’s NED-A vs DEN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper:

Besides being good with the bat, Scott Edwards is also decent behind the stumps. The Dutch wicketkeeper-batter has scored 402 runs in 33 T20Is at an average of 22.33. He also has 25 catches and four stumpings to his name.

Batsman:

Max O'Dowd has scored 1038 runs in 39 T20I innings so far. The Dutch batter is expected to play a big knock or two in today's double-header.

All-Rounder:

Jonas Henriksen can fetch you healthy points on both the batting and bowling fronts against the Netherlands A today.

Bowler:

Vivian Kingma has taken eight wickets in nine T20Is. The Dutch medium-pacer could play a key role for his side today.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED-A v DEN Dream11 prediction team

Max O'Dowd (NED A)

Oliver Hald (DEN)

Navjit Singh (NED A)

Important Stats for NED-A vs DEN Dream11 prediction team

Max O'Dowd: 1089 runs from 45 innings in T20's

Vivian Kingma: 11 wickets from 10 matches in T20's

Sebastiaan Braat: 9 wickets from 6 matches (T20)

NED-A vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Today

NED-A vs DEN Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Zahmeer Khan, Navjit Singh, S Thanikaithasan, Jonas Henriksen, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Sebastiaan Braat, Vivian Kingma, Oliver Hald.

Captain: Max O'Dowd. Vice-captain: Vivian Kingma

NED-A vs DEN Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Frederik Klokker, Max O'Dowd, Zahmeer Khan, Navjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Jonas Henriksen, Aryan Dutt, Boris Gorlee, Phillippe Boissevian, Vivian Kingma, Surya Anand.

Captain: Jonas Henriksen. Vice-captain: Navjit Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar