NED-A vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st & 2nd T20Is

The Netherlands A will take on Denmark in back-to-back T20I matches at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen on Tuesday.
The two sides met each other in an unofficial T20I match on Monday. The Dutch side batted first and posted 131/5, courtesy of Navjit Singh's 45-run knock. In reply, Denmark managed to score only 119 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Oliver Hald was their top scorer with 32 runs.
On the bowling front, while Dutch spinner Phillippe Boissevian picked up three wickets for 20 runs, his compatriot Sebastiaan Braat had a couple of scalps to his name.
NED-A vs DEN Probable Playing 11 Today
NED-A
Musa Ahmad, Max O'Dowd, Boris Gorlee, Navjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Sebastian Braat, Phillippe Boissevian, Julian De Mey, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma.
DEN
Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Taranjit Bharaj, Frederik Klokker, Jonas Henriksen, S Thanikaithasan, Musa Mahmood, Zahmeer Khan, Oliver Hald, Omar Hayat, Surya Anand.
Match Details
NED-A vs DEN, 1st & 2nd T20Is
Date and Time: 24th August 2021, 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM IST
Venue: VRA Ground, Amstelveen
Pitch Report
The pitch at the VRA Ground is a good one to bat early during the game. Chasing teams might face some difficulties as the pitch tends to slow down a bit as the game progresses. The bowlers have traditionally done well in the second innings as compared to first at the venue. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and post a challenging total on the board.
Today’s NED-A vs DEN Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper:
Besides being good with the bat, Scott Edwards is also decent behind the stumps. The Dutch wicketkeeper-batter has scored 402 runs in 33 T20Is at an average of 22.33. He also has 25 catches and four stumpings to his name.
Batsman:
Max O'Dowd has scored 1038 runs in 39 T20I innings so far. The Dutch batter is expected to play a big knock or two in today's double-header.
All-Rounder:
Jonas Henriksen can fetch you healthy points on both the batting and bowling fronts against the Netherlands A today.
Bowler:
Vivian Kingma has taken eight wickets in nine T20Is. The Dutch medium-pacer could play a key role for his side today.
Top 3 best players to pick in NED-A v DEN Dream11 prediction team
Max O'Dowd (NED A)
Oliver Hald (DEN)
Navjit Singh (NED A)
Important Stats for NED-A vs DEN Dream11 prediction team
Max O'Dowd: 1089 runs from 45 innings in T20's
Vivian Kingma: 11 wickets from 10 matches in T20's
Sebastiaan Braat: 9 wickets from 6 matches (T20)
NED-A vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Zahmeer Khan, Navjit Singh, S Thanikaithasan, Jonas Henriksen, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah, Sebastiaan Braat, Vivian Kingma, Oliver Hald.
Captain: Max O'Dowd. Vice-captain: Vivian Kingma
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Frederik Klokker, Max O'Dowd, Zahmeer Khan, Navjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Jonas Henriksen, Aryan Dutt, Boris Gorlee, Phillippe Boissevian, Vivian Kingma, Surya Anand.
Captain: Jonas Henriksen. Vice-captain: Navjit Singh