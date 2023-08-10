Netherlands U19 vs Jersey U19 - Dream11 Prediction - ICC U19 ODI Men’s Europe Qualifier 2023

Netherlands U19 will take on Jersey U19 in match number 10 of the ICC U19 ODI Men’s Europe Qualifier 2023 at the Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague, on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NED-U19 vs JER-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have featured in three games each. Netherlands U19 have one win, one loss, and one no-result so far. Their only win against Guernsey U19 was a massive one as Guernsey U19 were shot out for 46.

Their only loss came against Scotland U19 as Netherlands U19 fell 46 runs short while chasing 297. Meanwhile, Jersey U19 have two losses and one no-result. They have lost to Scotland U19 and Italy U19.

NED-U19 vs JER-U19, Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC U19 ODI Men’s Europe Qualifier 2023 between Netherlands U19 and Jersey U19 will be played on August 10, 2023, at Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NED-U19 vs JER-U19

Date & Time: August 10, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague, Netherlands

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague, Netherlands, has been a decent one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners might get a bit of turn as well.

NED-U19 vs JER-U19 Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Netherlands U19: L, W, NR

Jersey U19: L, L, NR

NED-U19 vs JER-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Netherlands U19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Netherlands U19 Probable Playing XI: Samir Butt, Cedric de Lange (wk), Michael Molenaar, Udit Nashier (c), Teun Kloppenburg, Nirav Kulkarni, Teun Leijer, Jacobus Nel, Aadit Jain, Gert Swanepoel, Martijn Scholte

Jersey U19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Jersey U19 Probable Playing XI: Jack Kemp, Stan Norman, Will Perchard, Charlie Brennan, Patrick Beau Gurner (wk), Jack Stevens, Charlie Best, George Richardson, Louis Kelly, Toby Britton, Damon Huckerby

Today’s NED-U19 vs JER-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Cedric de Lange (2 matches, 116 runs)

Cedric de Lange has been in good form with the bat. The Netherlands U19 wicket-keeper batter struck 103 in the last encounter against Scotland U19. He has kept well too.

Top Batter Pick

Charlie Brennan (2 matches, 41 runs)

Charlie Brennan has batted decently in this competition. He has mustered 41 runs in two innings and he has a strike-rate of 78.85.

Top All-rounder Pick

Will Perchard (2 matches, 83 runs, 3 wickets)

Will Perchard is in excellent all-round form. The Jersey U19 seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 83 runs in two matches and he has taken three scalps at an economy rate of 5.38.

Top Bowler Pick

Louis Kelly (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Louis Kelly has been bowling superbly in this tournament. He has taken five wickets in two matches and he has an economy rate of 4.08. He has a bowling strike-rate of 21.20.

NED-U19 vs JER-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Molenaar (2 matches, 29 runs, 5 wickets)

Michael Molenaar has been very effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 29 runs in two innings. With the ball, he has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 3.94.

Teun Leijer (2 matches, 6 wickets)

Teun Leijer is in brilliant bowling form. The Netherlands U19 pacer has returned with six wickets at an economy rate of 5.60. He has a bowling strike-rate of 15.0.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NED-U19 vs JER-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Michael Molenaar 29 runs & 5 wickets in 2 matches Will Perchard 82 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Teun Leijer 6 wickets in 2 matches Louis Kelly 5 wickets in 2 matches Cedric de Lange 116 runs in 2 matches

NED-U19 vs JER-U19 match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Michael Molenaar, Samir Butt, Stan Norman, Will Perchard and Aadit Jain will be the ones to watch out for.

NED-U19 vs JER-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Netherlands U19 vs Jersey U19 - ICC U19 ODI Men’s Europe Qualifier 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Cedric de Lange

Batters: Charlie Brennan, Michael Molenaar

All-rounders: Samir Butt, Stan Norman, Will Perchard, Aadit Jain

Bowlers: Teun Leijer, George Richardson, Louis Kelly, Jacobus Nel

NED-U19 vs JER-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Netherlands U19 vs Jersey U19 - ICC U19 ODI Men’s Europe Qualifier 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Cedric de Lange

Batters: Charlie Brennan, Jack Kemp, Michael Molenaar

All-rounders: Samir Butt, Teun Kloppenburg, Will Perchard, Aadit Jain

Bowlers: Teun Leijer, Louis Kelly, Jacobus Nel