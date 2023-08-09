NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC U19 WC Europe Qualifier, Match 8

Netherlands U19 (NED-U19) will face off with Scotland U19 (SCO-U19) in the Match 8 of the ICC U19 WC Europe Qualifier at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 8.

Netherlands U19 have done really well. Even though their first match got abandoned, they defeated Guernsey U19 by a massive margin of nine wickets. They are currently on top of the table with a high NRR.

Meanwhile, Scotland U19 also had their first game with Guernsey U19 abandoned. They then got the better of Jersey U19 by 70 runs and as a result, they are second in the standings, just behind Netherlands U19.

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Match Details, Match 8

The Match 8 of ICC U19 WC Europe Qualifier will be played on 9th August at the Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam. The match is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19, ICC U19 WC Europe Qualifier, Match 8

Date and Time: 9th August, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No telecast

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Pitch Report

The track here is balanced and offers a strong competition between bat and ball. Both batters and bowlers will find some degree of assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 207

Average second innings score: 172.5

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Netherlands U19: NR-W

Scotland U19: NR-W

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands U19 Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Netherlands U19 Probable Playing 11

Cedric de Lange, Martijn Scholte, Nirav Kulkarni, Aryan Ashraf, Michael Molenaar, Teun Kloppenburg, Samir Butt, Roman Harhangi, Udit Nashier, Gert Swanepoel, Teun Leijer.

Scotland U19 Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Scotland U19 Probable Playing 11

Owen Gould (c), Bahadar Esakhiel, Uzair Ahmad, Jamie Dunk, Harry Armstrong, Mackenzie Jones, Adi Hegde, Alec Price, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ibrahim Faisal.

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

O Gould (1 match, 27 runs, Strike Rate: 75.00)

O Gould will be a perfect wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 27 runs in the last game and looked in great touch with the bat.

Top Batter pick

J Dunk (1 match, 87 runs, Strike Rate: 85.29)

J Dunk was the top-scorer for Scotland U19 in the opening contest. He slammed 87 runs and faced 102 deliveries.

Top All-rounder pick

M Jones (1 matches, 63 runs, Strike Rate: 108.62)

M Jones was outstanding with the bat in the last game. He scored 63 runs at a quick pace and helped his side tremendously in the middle order.

Top Bowler pick

T Leijer (1 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 1.29)

T Leijer managed to pick up two wickets in the only match he has played so far. However, its his exceptional economy rate of 1.29 that has become the major talking point.

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Price

A Price is a reliable all-rounder for his side who will be looking to infleunce both the batting and bowling departments. Price has scored 17 runs and more importantly, he has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 2.90. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Molenaar

M Molenaar was in great form and contributed with both the bat as well as the ball in the last game. He scored 14 runs and also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 2.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Price 17 runs and 4 wickets 171 points M Molenaar 14 runs and 3 wickets 113 points J Dunk 87 runs 106 points M Jones 63 runs 102 points T Leijer 2 wickets 80 points

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 match expert tips

M Molenaar can be a major X factor player for your NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Team and he has been very consistent with the bat.

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: O Gould, C de Lange

Batter: M Molenaar, J Dunk, U Ahmad

All-rounder: A Price, M Jones, A Hegde

Bowler: T Leijer, J Nel, Q Khan

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

NED-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: O Gould, C de Lange

Batter: M Molenaar, J Dunk, U Ahmad, N Kulkarni

All-rounder: A Price, M Jones

Bowler: T Leijer, J Nel, Q Khan, G Swanepoel