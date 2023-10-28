NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Match 28

The 28th match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will see the Netherlands (NED) square off against Bangladesh (BAN) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, October 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about NED vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the table with just one win each in their last five matches. Bangladesh won their only match against Afghanistan by six wickets, while the Netherlands won their only match of the tournament against South Africa by 38 runs.

The Netherlands will try their best to win this match, but Bangladesh are expected to come out on top in today's match.

NED vs BAN Match Details

The 28th match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played on October 28 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to start at 2pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED vs BAN, Match 28

Date and Time: October 28, 2023, 2pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

This will be a fresh pitch where the last ODI was played back in January 2023 between Sri Lanka and India. The wicket is expected to be well-balanced with help for both pacers and batters. In the last match played here, a total of 434 runs were scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

NED vs BAN Form Guide

NED - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

BAN - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

NED vs BAN Probable Playing XI

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru.

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

NED vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Das

L Das is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He played an exceptional innings of 76 runs in the match against England. M Rahim is another good choice for today's match.

Batters

N Hossain Shanto

Mahmudullah and N Hossain Shanto are both good batter options for today's match. V Singh is another good choice for today's match. He might also bowl a few overs on this pitch.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan

B De Leede and S Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team for today's match. C Ackermann is another good pick for today's match since he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

M Rahman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Dutt and M Rahman. L Van Beek is another good pick for today's match since he can give additional points from his batting skills.

NED vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Hasan

S Al Hasan hasn't had a great World Cup till now but is expected to be back in his form, especially against a less experienced team like the Netherlands.

B De Leede

B De Leede will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him another good captaincy pick for today's match. He is the best player pick from the Netherlands.

5 Must-Picks for NED vs BAN, Match 28

N Hossain Shanto

B De Leede

S Al Hasan

M Hasan Miraz

L Das

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, picking maximum all-rounders is the best way to gain a good number of points. Spinners may not have enough of a role in today's match, so you should take risks on them in grand league teams.

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Das, M Rahim, S Edwards

Batters: N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: C Ackermann, B De Leede, S Al Hasan, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: M Rahman, A Dutt, L Van Beek

Netherlands vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Das, M Rahim

Batters: N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: C Ackermann, B De Leede, S Al Hasan, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: M Rahman, P Van Meekeren, S Islam, L Van Beek