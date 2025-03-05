NED vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 55

The 55th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see the Netherlands (NED) play against Canada (CAN) at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia on Wednesday, March 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NED vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Netherlands have won seven of their last 12 matches. They lost their last match to Oman by one run. Canada, on the other hand, have won eight of their last 12 matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of 11 head-to-head matches. Netherlands have won 10 matches and one match ended in no result.

NED vs CAN Match Details

The 55th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on March 5 at the Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia. The game is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED vs CAN, 55th Match

Date and Time: 5 March 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Sports Club, Namibia

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wanderers Sports Club in Namibia is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

NED vs CAN Form Guide

NED - Won 7 of their last 12 matches

CAN - Won 8 of their last 12 matches

NED vs CAN Probable Playing XI

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Noah Croes, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, and Aryan Dutt.

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton ©, Navneet Dhaliwal, Dilpreet Bajwa, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva (wk), Kaleem Sana, Saad Bin Zafar, Parveen Kumar, Gurbaz Bajwa, and Aaron Johnson.

NED vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Edwards

S Edwards is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 268 runs in the last twelve matches. S Movva is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M O'Dowd

N Kirton and M O'Dowd are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M O'Dowd is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He has smashed 428 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last twelve matches. V Singh is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

H Thaker

B de Leede and H Thaker are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Thaker will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 12 wickets and smashed 489 runs in the last twelve matches. C Ackermann is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

D Heyliger

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Dutt and D Heyliger. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. D Heyliger has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 25 wickets and smashed 161 runs in the last twelve matches. K Sana is another good bowler for today's match.

NED vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

H Thaker

H Thaker is the most crucial pick from Canada as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 12 wickets and smashed 489 runs in the last twelve matches.

B de Leede

B de Leede is one of the most crucial picks from the Netherlands squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 4 wickets and smashed 207 runs in the last eight matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for NED vs CAN, 55th Match

H Thaker

B de Leede

C Ackermann

S Zafar

D Heyliger

Netherlands vs Canada Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Netherlands vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Edwards

Batters: N Kirton, M O'Dowd

All-rounders: H Thaker, C Ackermann, S Zafar, B de Leede, P Singh

Bowlers: D Heyliger, A Dutt, K Sana

Netherlands vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Movva

Batters: M O'Dowd

All-rounders: H Thaker, C Ackermann, S Zafar, B de Leede, P Singh

Bowlers: D Heyliger, A Dutt, K Sana, K Klein

