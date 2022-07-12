NED vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 7

The Netherlands (NED) will take on Hong Kong (HK) in the seventh match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday, July 12.

The Netherlands have been in great form lately and will head into the match on the back of a strong win over Papua New Guinea. Meanwhile, Hong Kong suffered a defeat at the hands of Uganda in their last match and will be looking for a way to return to winning ways.

NED vs HK Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c)(wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad.

HK XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Scott McKechnie (wk).

Match Details

NED vs HK, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 7

Date and Time: 12th July, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The Bulawayo Athletic Club offers a balanced. While the pacers enjoyed plenty of support with the new ball in the previous game, the batters could score big if they spend some time in the middle.

Today’s NED vs HK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Edwards is a decent batter and safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

S Myburgh smashed 39 runs at a strike rate of 162.50 in the previous match against Papua New Guinea.

All-rounders

L Van Beek is a brilliant all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He scored 19 runs and picked up three wickets in the last game and could prove to be a wonderful multiplier pick for your NED vs HK Dream11 fantasy team.

A Khan scored seven runs and scalped three wickets in the previous match.

Bowler

M Ghazanfar picked up two wickets at a jaw-dropping economy rate of 3 in the last game. He will look to wreak havoc with the ball once again.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED vs HK Dream11 prediction team

L Van Beek (NED) – 142 points

A Khan (HK) – 119 points

B de Leede (NED) – 105 points

M Ghazanfar (HK) – 90 points

F Klaassen (NED) – 69 points

Important stats for NED vs HK Dream11 prediction team

L Van Beek: 19 runs and 3 wickets

A Khan: 7 runs and 3 wickets

B de Leede: 33 runs and 2 wickets

M Ghazanfar: 2 wickets

F Klaassen: 2 wickets

NED vs HK Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B)

NED vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Edwards, S Myburgh, K Shah, M O’Dowd, L Van Beek, A Khan, B de Leede, M Ghazanfar, F Klaassen, P van Meekeren, E Khan.

Captain: L Van Beek. Vice-captain: A Khan.

NED vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Edwards, S Myburgh, K Shah, M O’Dowd, N Khan, L Van Beek, A Khan, B de Leede, M Ghazanfar, F Klaassen, P van Meekeren.

Captain: B de Leede. Vice-captain: M O’Dowd.

