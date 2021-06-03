NED vs IRE 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between Netherlands and Ireland

The Netherlands and Ireland face off at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd on June 4 in the second ODI of their three-match series.

The first ODI, which was the first meeting between the two sides in the format since 2013, saw the hosts pull off an upset in what was a humdinger of a game. A late resurgence with the ball helped the Netherlands win by one run - their first ODI win over Ireland since 2007. The series is on the line for Ireland, who have the firepower and experience required to make a comeback.

Netherlands' squad: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edward, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

Ireland's squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between Netherlands and Ireland.

#3 Paul Stirling (Ireland)

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling was the anchor for Ireland during the first ODI against the Netherlands. He played through the loss of several top-order wickets and helped the team recover from 69/5 to 135/5 with the help of Simi Singh.

Things went downhill for Ireland once Stirling got out in the 37th over for a well-made 69 off 112 balls. The 30-year-old curbed his attacking instincts on a surface that wasn't easy to bat on and almost single-handedly kept his team in the game.

Stirling is in good form right now and is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between Netherlands and Ireland.

#2 Pieter Seelaar (Netherlands)

Glamorgan v The Netherlands - T20 Friendly Match

The Netherlands team is heavily dependent on Pieter Seelaar in both departments, especially in the ODI format. And although he hasn't delivered as often as he'd like, the all-rounder put in a game-changing performance in the first ODI.

Seelaar made up for his duck in the first innings by scalping three wickets in the second. It didn't seem like he'd contribute with the ball either, but he gutsily brought himself on at the death to snare two wickets and put the brakes on Ireland just as they were approaching the finish line.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between the Netherlands and Ireland, Seelaar could rack up a huge points haul.

#1 George Dockrell (Ireland)

England v Ireland - Royal London ODI

Another left-arm spinning all-rounder who makes our list of captaincy choices for the 2nd ODI between the Netherlands and Ireland, George Dockrell is an integral part of his team's playing XI.

Dockrell walked in at No. 5 and could only manage a scratchy 23 in the series opener, but he can be backed to get back amongst the runs. And with the ball, he sent down three overs and could have an increased role to play in the second ODI.

As someone whose performances have been vital to his team's performances in the recent past, Dockrell is due a good showing. He is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between the Netherlands and Ireland.

