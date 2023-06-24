NED vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for tomorrow’s ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers – June 24, 2023

In the 14th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, the Netherlands (NED) and Nepal (NEP) will be taking on each other in Harare, Zimbabwe. It will be a do-or-die match for Nepal while the Netherlands just need one more win to be through to the Super Sixes.

Here we are looking at the top three players from the contest who could be the best picks for Dream11 Prediction NED vs NEP scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 24.

#1 Scott Edwards (NED)- 7.5 Credits

Pakistan v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Scott Edwards is currently leading the batting table for the Netherlands team with 150 runs from two matches. He is coming off a solid 67 against the USA after smashing a brilliant 83 in the first match against Zimbabwe in the first outing.

The team will look up to the captain in the upcoming contests as well especially after losing their latest contest to Zimbabwe. Edwards, therefore, will be a strong pick as captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction NED vs NEP.

#2 Kushal Bhurtel (NEP)- 8 Credits

Kushal Bhurtel in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Kushal Bhrutel will be a key player for Nepal in the next match in the tournament against the Netherlands. He looked good in the first match against Zimbabwe (99) followed by the game against the USA when he scored 39 and gave a decent start to the team.

He failed in the next which eventually saw Nepal losing the match to West Indies by 101 runs. However, Kushal Bhrutel is currently the highest run-scorer for Nepal with 143 runs and can be backed as a good pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Karan KC (NEP)- 7 Credits

Karan KC in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Karan KC has six wickets from three matches so far in the tournament at an economy rate of 6.09. He looked deadly in the match against the USA when he claimed four wickets conceding 33 runs in nine overs.

His next outing against West Indies was not that good but he would be looking to make a strong comeback in his next game. Karan KC will be one of the best picks as captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction NED vs NEP.

