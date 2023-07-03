NED vs OMN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – July 3, 2023

Netherlands will meet Oman in the fifth Super Six game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Harare Sports Club at Harare in Zimbabwe will host this crucial game on July 3, Monday.

Both teams will be under pressure in this must-win game. Oman are coming off three back-to-back defeats after a good start. On the other hand, Netherlands were beaten by Sri Lanka in their last outing by 21 runs after an impressive performance throughout the tournament. They will start with an edge in the upcoming match as Oman are not in a good form.

Here we are looking at three players who could be good picks as captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction NED vs OMN.

#3 Kashyap Prajapati (OMN) - 7.5 Credits

Kashyap Prajapati is coming off a 97-ball 103 against Zimbabwe. With 194 runs in five games, Prajapati is the leading run-scorer for Oman. He will be expected to continue the good form and contribute to the winning of the team this time. Kashyap Prajapati is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction NED vs OMN.

#2 Logan van Beek (NED) - 9 Credits

Logan van Beek has been an impressive performer in the ongoing tournament for the Netherlands. He has scalped nine wickets so far in five matches at an economy of 4.91. He continued his brilliance in his latest outing against Sri Lanka with 3/26 in nine overs.

#1 Bilal Khan (OMN) - 9 Credits

Bilal Khan has been a consistent performer for Oman with already 10 wickets to his name from five games. However, Oman bowling unit seemed little out of track last time out. This time the side will look up to Bilal Khan and others to deliver better spells with the new ball. Bilal Khan will be a good pick as captain or vice-captain for Dream11 Prediction NED vs OMN.

