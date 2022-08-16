NED vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Pakistan (PAK) and the Netherlands (NED) is set to take place at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Tuesday, August 16.

Pakistan are back in international action as they face a spirited Netherlands side who will be on the lookout for an upset win. The Dutch have a decent squad to fall back on despite the likes of Fred Klaassen and Colin Ackermann being unavailable due to their Hundred commitments. But with Scott Edwards at the helm, the Netherlands will fancy their chances.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are a force to be reckoned with in this format, with Babar Azam headlining the roster. With a near full-strength side at their disposal, Pakistan will start as the underwhelming favorites in what promises to be an entertaining game in Rotterdam.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NED vs PAK match, click here!

NED vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed/Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma and Tim Pringle.

PAK XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Match Details

NED vs PAK, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 16th August 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Hazelaarwarg, Rotterdam

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected in Hazelaarwarg with help available for the pacers as well. Although there should be swing on offer with the new ball, the batters are likely to enjoy the bounce off the surface. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace will be crucial in the backend of the innings, with the ball likely to grip a bit off the surface as well. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with anything over 270 being a good total at the venue.

Today's NED vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards: Scott Edwards is a technically sound batter who has a decent record in the Dutch middle order. Capable of playing spin and pace well, Edwards has also done well in recent months, holding him in good stead. While Mohammad Rizwan is not a bad option either, Edwards is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is one of the best cricketers in the world, with his record in ODIs being noteworthy. He has been in sensational form over the last few months, scoring runs for fun in different conditions and formats. Given Azam's knack for scoring big runs, he is a good addition to your NED vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek has been one of the better players for the Netherlands in their last couple of series. An experienced campaigner, Van Beek is a genuine threat with the ball in the middle and death overs, often picking up wickets at times of need. With the Dutchman capable of scoring valuable runs, he can be a good pick for your NED vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf has done well in his ODI career so far, picking up 23 wickets in just 13 games. He relies on his raw pace and hit-the-deck-hard style of bowling to do his bidding in the shorter formats. With Shaheen Afridi not expected to feature for Pakistan in this series, a lot will rely on Haris Rauf on the bowling front, making him a must-have in your NED vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Max O'Dowd (NED)

Shadab Khan (PAK)

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

Important stats for NED vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 4442 runs in 89 ODI matches, Average: 59.23

Haris Rauf - 23 wickets in 13 ODI matches, Average: 28.39

Bas de Leede - 370 runs and 4 wickets in 20 ODI matches

NED vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Edwards, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani and Vivian Kingma.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Bas de Leede.

NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Edwards, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani and Ryan Klein.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Bas de Leede.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar