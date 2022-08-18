NED vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Pakistan (PAK) and the Netherlands (NED) is set to take place at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Thursday, August 18.

Pakistan took the lead in the series with a fine batting performance against the Dutch earlier in the week. While they were not at their best, Pakistan's experience and batting firepower came through for them. With the likes of Babar Azam and Haris Rauf in decent form, the visitors will start as the favorites. But if the previous game was any indication of things to come, the Netherlands are a decent outfit capable of springing a surprise in this format. With the series potentially on the line, a cracker of a contest beckons in Rotterdam.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NED vs PAK match, click here!

NED vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma and Tim Pringle.

PAK XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Match Details

NED vs PAK, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 18th August 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Hazelaarwarg, Rotterdam

Pitch Report

The pitch at Hazelaarwarg is a good one to bat on despite there being decent help on offer for the pacers, who should pose a threat in the powerplay phase. However, there won't be much turn available in the middle overs, allowing batters to get full value for their shots. Both teams will prefer batting first and putting on a big total, with 270 being a decent total at the venue.

Today's NED vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards: Scott Edwards was the standout batter for the Netherlands in the previous game, scoring a fine fifty in the middle order. He has been in decent form over the last few months, scoring big runs against both England and New Zealand. With Edwards being a good player of spin, he should be the one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam also had a good outing in the series opener, scoring 74 runs off 85 balls. He is one of the best players in this format. with his ODI batting average reading at 59.42. With the Pakistan captain in pristine form across all formats over the last year or so, he is a must-have in your NED vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede is an exciting young cricketer who has been on the rise of late. He had a good ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers campaign earlier in the year and also did well with the ball against Pakistan in the previous game. While his bowling adds balance to the side, De Leede is due for a big performance with the bat, making him a fine option for your NED vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf, in the absence of star pacer Shaheen Afridi, led the Pakistani attack well, returning with figures of 3/67. He has a decent record in ODI cricket with 26 wickets in 14 matches so far. He can generate extra pace and back it up with subtle variations as well. Given the conditions on offer in Rotterdam, Rauf could be backed to pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Max O'Dowd (NED)

Naseem Shah (PAK)

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

Important stats for NED vs PAK Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 74(85) vs Netherlands in the previous ODI

Haris Rauf - 3/67 vs Netherlands in the previous ODI

Scott Edwards - 71(60) vs Pakistan in the previous ODI

NED vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Edwards, Fakhar Zaman, Max O'Dowd, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Logan van Beek, Shadab Khan, Bas de Leede, Vivian Kingma, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Bas de Leede.

NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Edwards, Fakhar Zaman, Max O'Dowd, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Logan van Beek, Shadab Khan, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Shadab Khan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar