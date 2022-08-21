NED vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Pakistan (PAK) and the Netherlands (NED) will lock horns in the third ODI at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report for the third ODI.

Along the expected lines, Pakistan have already wrapped up a series win with the likes of Babar Azam and Haris Rauf impressing for them. However, they will eye a cleansweep over the Netherlands with momentum being key as they head into the Asia Cup later in the week.

Although the Dutch have competed well against Pakistan in both games, Scott Edwards and Co. have come short in the crunch moments. Regardless, the Netherlands are a force to be reckoned with in the white-ball formats and should give Pakistan a run for their money, paving the way for a cracking contest in Rotterdam.

NED vs PAK Match Details, 3rd ODI

The third game of the three-match ODI series will be played on August 21 at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam. The fixture is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED vs PAK, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 21st August 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

Live Streaming: Fancode

NED vs PAK pitch report for 3rd ODI

The pacers are expected to play a big role with four out of the five top wicket-takers in the series being fast bowlers. There will be extra bounce available off the surface as well, allowing spinners to play a part. The average first-innings score in the series reads 250, but the pitch should play much better.

NED vs PAK (this series)

Matches Won by Batting first: 1

Matches Won by Bowling first: 1

Average 1st innings score: 250

Average 2nd innings score: 249

NED vs PAK ODI Form Guide (This Series)

Netherlands: LL

Pakistan: WW

NED vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands Injury/Team News

No changes are expected from the Netherlands for this match.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt and Vivian Kingma.

Pakistan Injury/Team News

Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the series due to injury.

Pakistan may look to rotate their squad with Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Haris in line for a place in the side.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman/Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim and Haris Rauf/Shahnawaz Dahani.

NED vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Scott Edwards (76 runs in this series, strike rate: 110.14)

Scott Edwards has been in fine form for the Netherlands, scoring ODI fifties against England and Pakistan in their home season. Edwards also boasts a fine strike rate of 110.14 in the middle order. With Mohammad Rizwan struggling for consistency in this format, Edwards stands out as the top wicketkeeper pick for your NED vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Fakhar Zaman (112 runs in this series, strike rate: 94.11)

Fakhar Zaman is a reputed white-ball batter with an ODI average of 45.64 to his credit. He has already scored a hundred in the series, smashing 109 in the opening fixture. While Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam are good options too, Zaman's career strike rate of 94.13 and his hunger for big knocks makes him a fine option.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (48 runs and 1 wicket in the series)

Shadab Khan has been decent in the series with the ball. Although he has picked up only one wicket in two matches, his economy rate reads 4.63, holding him in good stead. With Shadab scoring 48 runs in his lone batting outing in the series, he is a viable pick for your NED vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Naseem Shah (5 wickets in this series, Average: 15.60)

Naseem Shah has impressed in his first ODI series, picking up five wickets in just two games. He has taken three of those with the new ball, indicating his incisiveness against top-order batters. With Rauf likely to sit this game out, Naseem could be backed to continue his fine form today.

NED vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman is one of the best openers in the business and has a knack for scoring big hundreds in this format. The southpaw was unlucky to get out cheaply in the previous game, but looked good in his man-of-the-match performance in the first ODI. Given his ability against both pace and spin, he should be a brilliant option for captaincy in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede is a promising talent who is making his mark on the international circuit. The youngster stood out with the bat in the previous game, scoring 89 runs as the rest of the batting unit failed. With de Leede also showing promise with the ball, he could be a good captaincy option for your NED vs PAK Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NED vs PAK, 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Babar Azam 131 runs in this series Fakhar Zaman 112 runs in this series Bas de Leede 105 runs, 2 wickets in this series Naseem Shah 5 wickets in this series Vivian Kingma 3 wickets in this series

NED vs PAK match expert tips 3rd ODI

Any of Pakistan's top three of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq should be valuable options. The Netherlands' bowling attack lacks conviction and if they do get themselves in, Pakistan's top three could score big runs.

NED vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head To Head League

NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batter: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman (c), Max O'Dowd, Babar Azam

All-Rounder: Shadab Khan, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Naseem Shah (vc), Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

NED vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Grand League

NED vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batter: Tom Cooper, Imam-ul-Haq (c), Fakhar Zaman, Max O'Dowd

All-Rounder: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Bas de Leede (vc)

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim and Vivian Kingma

